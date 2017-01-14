Rumour Mill: Leeds want Celtic ace | Rossi quits Hearts | Warburton won’t splash cash

Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday keen on Izaguirre; Igor Rossi quits Hearts for Saudi Arabia and Warburton warns he won’t overspend to catch Celtic

Leeds and Owls eye Izaguirre

Leeds have been linked with a move for Celtic defender Emilio Izaguirre - but could face competition from Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds boss Garry Monk fears first-choice left back Charlie Taylor may leave the club this month and has reportedly earmarked the Honduran as a replacement.

Izaguirre is out of contract in the summer but has found himself playing recently after Kieran Tierney sustained an injury. (Various)

Rossi quits Hearts for Saudi club

Igor Rossi last night quit Hearts for Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly Harmah.

The Brazilian defender joined in summer 2015 and had been a regular starter in the centre of defence.

A statement from Hearts conceded that Rossi was ‘presented with an amazing opportunity’. (Evening News)

Warburton won’t break bank to catch Celtic

Mark Warburton has insisted he won’t gamble with Rangers’ future by splashing the cash in a bid to catch Celtic.

Former Gers boss Walter Smith earlier this week suggested the Ibrox side would have to spend big to catch their rivals.

But Warburton said: “I have great respect for Walter but from where this club has been, it’s vital to build strong, solid financial foundations. You can’t afford to spend money you don’t have, we have to be prudent.” (Daily Record)

McGeouch hopeful of Commons stay

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch has admitted the Hibs squad are desperate for Kris Commons to sign on until the end of the season at Easter Road.

With today’s clash at Dumbarton set to be Commons’ last for Hibs unless a deal is agreed to keep him in Leith, McGeouch admits his team-mates would be sorry to see the back of the out-of-favour Celtic star.

“When you think of the level he’s played at, the goals he’s scored and all these games he’s played in, it would put a massive marker down,” added McGeouch. (The Scotsman)

Tavernier insists gap is closing

Rangers star James Tavernier has claimed the gap is closing between the Ibrox side and Celtic.

The ex-Wigan defender believes Rangers have improved since the 5-1 drubbing at Parkhead, and feels the Gers were unlucky not to win the Hogmanay showdown.

Tavernier said: “Compared to where we were when we lost 5-1 at Parkhead, we’ve come on leaps and bounds. The gap has definitely shortened. We were only a step away from beating Celtic at Ibrox.” (Daily Record)

Allan set for another loan deal

Scott Allan is set for another loan deal after failing to make an impact at Rotherham.

the former Hibs midfielder joined up again with former boss Alan Stubbs at the Millers but was dropped from the team and had his work-rate questioned.

Allan, who rose through the ranks at Dundee United, has played just 17 times for Celtic since signing in summer 2015, and featured just nine times for Rotherham. (Various)

Lennon urges Boyle to show belief in ability

Neil Lennon has urged Martin Boyle to start believing in his abilities, insisting that the pacy forward can get even better.

Boyle, who has scored six goals this season, started on the left of a three-man attacking midfield against Dundee United, and helped Hibs to a 3-0 win.

And Lennon said: “I know I have a very good player in Martin Boyle, he just needs to believe in himself a little bit more. If he can just show that little bit more composure, he can be such a threat. He’s a good finisher once he’s in there. He’s only 23 and a very good player but I think there is more to come from him.” (Evening News)

Ten Celtic players facing a Parkhead exit

Brendan Rodgers is set for a root and branch review of his Celtic squad, with as many as ten players likely to leave permanently or on loan.

Dedryck Boyata is on Anderlecht’s radar and has already stated a desire to return to England, while Efe Ambrose has been linked with Bastia in France.

Scott Allan is hunting for a new loan deal and there could be similar arrangements for Ryan Christie, Kristoffer Ajer, Liam Henderson, Nadir Ciftci and Gary Mackay-Steven while Eoghan O’Connell has already joined Walsall. Kris Commons, who has been on loan at Hibs, will likely have no shortage of offers as Rodgers looks to trim his squad. (The Scotsman)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Partick Thistle are keen on taking Reading defender Niall Keown on loan

• Peterhead boss Jim McInally has signed Partick defender Michael McMullin on loan and is running the rule over three French trialists

• Celtic kid Theo Archibald has signed a loan deal with Albion Rovers

• Cardiff City are preparing an improved offer for Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes