Rumour Mill: Hyndman joins Rangers on loan | Hearts sign defensive pair | Rangers eye Berahino

Rangers complete loan signing of ‘new Andrea Pirlo’; Hearts bolster defensive options and could Rangers make an audacious bid for Saido Berahino?

Rangers complete Hyndman loan deal

RANGERS have completed the loan signing of AFC Bournemouth and USA midfielder Emerson Hyndman.

The Texas-born youngster, dubbed the ‘new Andrea Pirlo’ by his former boss Felix Magath, joins on a six-month loan deal.

Hyndman, 20 - formerly a target for Celtic - has featured sporadically for the Cherries, but made 27 appearances for Fulham between 2014 and 2016. (Various)

Sowah and Hughes join Hearts

HEARTS have completed the signings of Lennard Sowah and Aaron Hughes, bolstering their defensive options following the departure of Alim Ozturk and long-term injury lay-off for Callum Paterson.

Free agent Sowah, 24, has had spells at Arsenal, Portsmouth, Hamburger SV II, Vestsjælland and Hamilton, and can play at left back or further forward.

Northern Irish international Hughes, 37, joins following a spell in India with Kerala Blasters. He spent 11 years at Newcastle United before moving on to Aston Villa, Fulham, QPR, Brighton and Melbourne.

The pair have both signed short-term deals until the end of the season. (Various)

Gers eye Berahino swoop

RANGERS are set to launch an audacious bid to bring £25 million-rated West Brom striker Saido Berahino to Ibrox - for just £500,000.

Mark Warburton is keen on supplementing his attacking options and it is claimed Rangers are hoping to convince the Burundi-born striker that he can get his career back on track in Scotland.

And due to cross-border compensation rulings, the Gers are reportedly hopeful of landing the England Under-21 striker for a mere £500,000 - barely a year after Tottenham Hotspur had a £22 million offer thrown out. (The Sun)

Hoops reignite Gomez interest

CELTIC could yet look to bring in versatile defender Joe Gomez on loan from Liverpool, with Brendan Rodgers still a fan of his former player.

Gomez, who can operate anywhere across the back four and played in yesterday’s 0-0 FA Cup draw with Plymouth Argyle, has just returned from serious injury but could look to a loan deal in order to get game time.

But Celtic face competition fron Bournemouth, who are looking to replace recalled Chelsea defender Nathan Ake. (Various)

Chelsea join Tierney race

CHELSEA have reportedly joined the race for Kieran Tierney, as interest in the highly-rated Celtic defender grows during the transfer window.

Tierney, 19, has already been linked with clubs including Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool and while the player has said he is ‘flattered’ by the interest, has claimed he wants to stay at Celtic. (Various)

Brown faces Scotland dilemma

CELTIC skipper Scott Brown is unsure whether he wants to carry on his Scotland career, after making a comeback against England.

Brown is fearful that facing England at Hampden on June 10 could mean a shortened summer break, affecting his hopes of leading Celtic back into the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Daniels could replace Gilks at Ibrox

RANGERS could look to sign Scunthorpe goalkeeper Luke Daniels, with veteran Matt Gilks looking likely to join Wigan this month.

But Mark Warburton faces competition from Huddersfield and Cardiff for the Manchester United academy graduate, who has been in inspired form for the Iron this season.

Daniels has experience of Scottish football, having spent time on loan at Motherwell in 2008, and has also had spells at Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Bristol Rovers and Southend United. (Various)

Feruz back at Chelsea after loan deal terminated

ISLAM Feruz has once again returned to Chelsea after having his loan deal with Belgian outfit Mouscron torn up.

The former Celtic kid has now had five separate loan deals end early in Russia, Greece, Scotland, England and now Belgium.

Still to score in senior football, Feruz started just once for Mouscron, and made just seven appearances in total.

Gauld set for new loan spell

RYAN Gauld could be set to join Desportivo Chaves on loan this season, following his recall from Vitoria Setubal.

Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho demanded that Gauld and team mate Andre Geraldes return to their parent club after Vitoria defeated the capital outfit in the League Cup.

Chaves face Sporting twice in four days later this month, on league and cup duty. (The Sun)

Morton eye home record

GREENOCK Morton are just five games away from completing a year unbeaten at home in the Scottish Championship.

Their last league defeat at Cappielow came on March 26, when a James Craigen goal gave Raith Rovers a 1-0 lead. (Herald)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Jason Cummings says the return of John McGinn is ‘bigger’ than the impact on-loan Celtic midfielder Kris Commons has had at Easter Road

• Rumoured Celtic target Lex Immers has joined Club Brugge, despite interest from Celtic and Stuttgart