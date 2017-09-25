Rumour Mill: Griffiths slammed over Ibrox antics | Caixinha ‘squared up to Celtic coach’ | FIFA u-turn on poppies

Leigh Griffiths criticised for Ibrox antics, Rogic claims Caixinha is ‘feeling the heat’ and FIFA realx ban on poppies

Sutton takes aim at Griffiths over Ibrox antics

Leigh Griffiths celebrates his goal at Ibrox - but the irrepressible striker has been told to 'grow up'. Picture: SNS Group

Former Celtic striker and BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has told Leigh Griffiths to ‘grow up’ following his antics at Ibrox.

Griffiths, who scored the second goal in Celtic’s 2-0 win, was seen attempting to tie a scarf to a post as well as apparently wiping his nose on a Rangers corner flag.

Sutton said: “I’m a huge fan of [Griffiths] but he has to stop these silly antics. He got banned from Rosenborg because of it. It’s not befitting of a Celtic player to act that way. He needs to grow up.” (Various)

Caixinha ‘squared up to Kennedy’

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha reportedly squared up to Celtic coach John Kennedy in the Ibrox tunnel at half-time of Saturday’s Old Firm game.

It is claimed that the heated argument, which began between Caixinha and Scott Brown, continued off-camera with angry words exchanged as the players made their way back to their respective dressing rooms.

Caixinha had complained about a supposed elbow on Alfredo Morelos and in the tunnel, Caixinha is said to have had a go at Kennedy, and had to be calmed down as tempers frayed. (Evening Times)

FIFA u-turn on poppies

FIFA is close to allowing the Home Nations to wear poppies on their shirts, reversing their previous decision which saw them at odds with England and Scotland last year.

World football’s governing body is proposing a change to the rulebook which will account for the differences between political symbols and charity logos, such as the poppy.

Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland were all hit with fines last year for wearing poppies on their shirts at World Cup qualifiers around Armistice Day in 2016. (Daily Mail)

Rogic claims Caixinha ‘feeling the heat’

Tom Rogic believes Pedro Caixinha’s touchline confrontation with Scott Brown at Ibrox was evidence of the daunting state of affairs facing the Rangers manager as he tries to close the gulf between his side and Celtic.

Caixinha went head-to-head with Brown at half-time of the Old Firm clash to protest at what he claimed was a deliberate elbow in the face of Alfredo Morelos from the midfielder.

Rogic has questioned Caixinha’s conduct and insisted Brendan Rodgers would never indulge in that type of behaviour, adding: “I think it maybe says a little bit about their [Rangers’] situation and where they are. (The Scotsman)

Houston sacked by Falkirk

Falkirk’s poor start to the Championship has seen manager Peter Houston, along with his coaching staff of James McDonaugh and Alan Maybury, part company with the Bairns.

Houston has been in charge at Falkirk since June 2014 and during that time he has led them to a Scottish Cup final as well as the last stage of the Premiership play-offs, where they lost to Kilmarnock.

The season started with four Betfred Cup group wins but no wins in seven league games sees Falkirk, who finished second to Hibs and Rangers in the last two seasons, sit second bottom, just one point above Brechin. (The Scotsman)

Hanlon hails Lennon rants

Paul Hanlon says Neil Lennon’s touchline rants are proving a constructive source of encouragement as the club re-adapts to life in the top-flight.

Lennon is never far from boiling point during matches but Hanlon insisted it’s good to have that level of support.

He said: “The gaffer is in a better mood than he was after Motherwell. When there’s a battle in a game, he’s kicking every ball with you. It’s good to have that support. He’s passionate and wants us to win. It drives us on.” (The Scotsman)

Levein praises ‘very, very good’ Souttar

Craig Levein believes John Souttar can develop into the complete centre-back after his latest display helped Hearts to a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

Souttar was a standout as he mixed defensive solidity with a desire to get on the ball and step out from the back. Hearts have lost only one of the Premiership games Souttar has featured in this season.

Levein said: “John was very, very good. His passing and striking of the ball was exceptional. He’s only just turning 21. He’s got everything that’s needed and he’ll get tougher as he gets older and learns the position.” (Evening News)

Rodgers ‘would be happy with Anderlecht draw’

Brendan Rodgers insists he would take a draw from Celtic’s visit to Belgium this week, adding that a positive result away from home is ‘good.’

The Celtic boss said: “A draw would be a positive result. You can’t control other games but if you’re away from home and get a positive result, it’s good.

“You always want to win but if you get a draw and no-one’s gained on you? You’ll take that.” (The Scotsman)