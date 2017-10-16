Rumour Mill: Ex-Italy boss eyes Scotland post | Celtic ‘like EPL team’ | Scotland candidate rules himself out?

Former Italy manager keen on Scotland role; Bayern ace compares Celtic to top level English team and has one Scotland candidate ruled himself out of the running?

Former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli is set to apply for the Scotland job, according to reports.

The next Scotland boss? Cesare Prandelli looks on during the 2014 World Cup match between Italy and Costa Rica. Picture: Getty Images

The 60-year-old made his name as a manager at Fiorentina, and led the Azzurri to the final of Euro 2012. It is understood that, despite currently managing a club side in UAE, he would be interested in the Scotland post. Read the full article on scotsman.com>>>

Celtic ‘like EPL team’

Bayern Munich star Thiago believes Celtic are on the same level as a top English team as the sides prepare for a Champions League showdown.

He said: “I expect a tough game against Celtic. It will be like a game against an English team. Playing Celtic is like playing against the teams from the Premier League. They are always great games and Celtic will be difficult opponents.”

Read the full article on scotsman.com>>>

Lambert ‘not thinking about job’

One possible candidate for the Scotland job insists he isn’t thinking about the role - because it’s ‘not nice’ when someone loses their job.

Paul Lambert told BBC Sportsound: “I don’t think it’s right Gordon left whether it’s through his own accord or other things. I think the national team was on a high. 14 points out of 18 is great form.

“Scotland’s my country and I played for them and had great times there with great players and managers but it’s not something I have thought about because someone losing their job is not nice – not at this minute.” (Scottish Sun)

Morgan flattered by Rodgers praise

St Mirren starlet Lewis Morgan admits he was ‘flattered’ by Brendan Rodgers’ praise of him, adding: “It’s nice to get praise and stuff, especially from someone like Brendan Rodgers.”

The 21-year-old Buddy has been linked with numerous clubs but insists he’s aiming to win the title with St Mirren.

Morgan said: “I can’t really affect what’s happening with regards to my contract, so I’ve put that to the back of my mind. If I can help St Mirren win the Championship and gain a move, that would be in everybody’s best interests.” (Scottish Sun)

No home comforts for McGinn

Hibs midfielder John McGinn admits that the Easter Road side’s home form just isn’t good enough.

The Scotland cap said: “We need much better performances than we have shown. We need to be better in the final third – as the gaffer has probably said – starting with the derby.

“Sometimes we are better when teams open out on us and we have a bit of space, but our home form really needs to improve.” (Evening News)

Pedro backs 30-minute halves

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has backed proposals to radically redraw football rules and have games played over two 30-minute halves with the clock only ticking when the ball is in play.

The idea is among a raft of changes being put forward to reduce time-wasting and make games more entertaining.

Read the full article on scotsman.com>>>