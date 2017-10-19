Rumour Mill: Ex-Ireland captain slams Rodgers | Miller’s Rangers career over? | McGinn ‘can replace Brown’

Kenny Cunningham has blasted Brendan Rodgers’ tactics in Munich; Barry Ferguson fears for Kenny Miller’s Rangers future and John McGinn can replace Scott Brown according to ex-Hibs boss

Ex-Ireland skipper lays into Rodgers

Kenny Cunningham branded Brendan Rodgers 'naive' in his post-match analysis. Picture: Getty Images

Former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham has launched a blistering attack on Brendan Rodgers and his tactics in Munich, branding the ex-Liverpool boss ‘naive’.

Cunningham, capped 72 times by Ireland, said on Eir Sport: “Such naive play. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. The simple fact is that this Celtic team, from a defensive point of view, is not good enough.” (Various)

Ferguson fears for Miller

Barry Ferguson has admitted that he fears Kenny Miller’s Ibrox career may be over following his agent Dave Baldwin taking aim at Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha on Instagram.

And former Celtic team-mate Lee Naylor is wondering whether Caixinha is intimidated by Miller’s presence and strong personality, leading him to banish the striker from the first team. (Daily Record / Scottish Sun)

McGinn ‘can replace Brown’

Alan Stubbs has indicated his former player John McGinn would be a more than able replacement for Scott Brown at Celtic - but insisted the midfielder can go higher than Parkhead.

Stubbs said yesterday: “Scott Brown has re-ignited his career but in the next couple of years, if Celtic decided to go for John, then I think he would be a ready-made replacement,” said Stubbs.

Butcher pays tribute to tragic son

Terry Butcher has spoken for the first time following the tragic death of his son at the age of 35. Christopher, who had been struggling with PTSD following tours of Afghanistan, passed away earlier this week.

A statement from the Butcher family read: “Chris ‘Butch’ Butcher was a beloved son, brother and husband. He was a formidable and true friend and a remarkable, loyal leader and soldier.

“We are all devastated by his loss and thank you now for allowing us some time to ourselves, to grieve and come to terms with his passing.” (Scottish Sun)

Gamboa ‘a liability’ say Celtic fans

Celtic fans slaughtered defender Cristian Gamboa after he was roasted by David Alaba and Kingsley Coman in Munich last night. The Costa Rican full back was brought in to replace Jozo Simunovic, with Mikael Lustig moving to centre back.

But Hoops fans felt Gamboa was the weak link, branding him ‘rotten’, a ‘liability’ and a ‘waste of money’.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton got involved, adding: “Gamboa needs to be put out of his misery...” (Various)

Tierney ‘should join Everton’

Kieran Tierney should focus on joining Everton, according to former England international Owen Hargreaves.

The ex-Bayern Munich midfielder said last night: “Tierney will play somewhere big. But I’m not sure leaving Celtic just to go to a big club is the answer for him. It’s maybe not the right way to go about it.

“Patrick Roberts is a Manchester City player, but hasn’t played for them. He’s had to go to Celtic to get games. It’s about getting an opportunity to play. Tierney might be better looking at Everton or somewhere like that.” (Scottish Sun)

Birmingham join race for Moult

Birmingham City have been linked with a January move for Motherwell striker Louis Moult. The English forward has been in fine form for the Steelmen, and with his contract up in the summer, has been attracting attention.

Rangers, Hibs and Aberdeen were all linked with the striker during the summer but now Birmingham and Preston are said to be keen on the former Nuneaton and Wrexham hitman. (Motherwell Times)