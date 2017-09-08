Rumour Mill: EPL sides track Celtic starlet | Hibs ace may need surgery | SFA snub EBT probe

Anthony Ralston a target for English top flight trio; Darren McGregor may need surgery on a knee problem and the SFA refuse to join SPFL’s EBT probe

Everton and Spurs lead chase for Ralston

Highly-rated youngster Anthony Ralston has caught the eye. Picture: SNS Group

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham have all been linked with Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston, with scouts having run the rule over the Scotland Under-21 international.

The defender was given his Celtic debut under Ronny Deila and has featured five times under Brendan Rodgers. He was handed the chance to train with the Scotland squad earlier this week.

Ralston has two years left on his current contract but Hoops chiefs could look to extend his stay in the next few months. (ESPN)

McGregor may need surgery

Hibs defender Darren McGregor may need to undergo surgery to solve a troublesome knee injury.

The 32-year-old was forced off at half-time in the draw with Dundee and is doubtful for tomorrow’s trip to St Johnstone.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has confirmed the former Rangers stoper will consult with a specialist to establish whether surgery is required. (Evening News)

SFA shun SPFL probe into EBTs

The Scottish FA has rejected an approach from the SPFL for an independent review of the handling of non-payment of taxes by clubs in the aftermath of the recent and binding Supreme Court judgment against Rangers’ liquidators BDO.

The SPFL board declared its support for a fresh review, but the SFA board has “declined the invitation” to take part. The SFA said the image of the game in Scotland would only be damaged further by “raking over the coals”.

The SFA has also revealed that its Compliance Officer is investigating the legitimacy of the Uefa licence granted to Rangers in 2011 in the light of recent evidence at the fraud trial of the club’s former owner Craig Whyte. (The Scotsman)

Chivas link-up appeals to Caixinha

Pedro Caixinha has no doubt a Rangers link-up with Mexican side Chivas could deliver rich dividends off the pitch.

Jose Luis Higuera, the chief executive of Club Deportivo Guadalajara was in Glasgow this week for informal discussions with Caixinha and members of the Rangers board.

The possibility of a formal partnership between the clubs was on the agenda, with the relationship stemming from the summer move of midfielder Pena from Chivas to Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Hibs ‘would have gone for Hendo’ if McGinn had left

Neil Lennon has confirmed that Hibs would have attempted to bring Liam Henderson back to the club if John McGinn had been sold on transfer-deadline day.

The 21-year-old Celtic midfielder spent a fruitful loan spell at Easter Road under Alan Stubbs in the 2015/16 season, and Hibs have been monitoring his situation over the past year.

“Only if McGinn had gone,” said Lennon, when asked how close Henderson was to returning to Hibs. “We were weighing up options and that would have been one of them. We’ve always admired Liam but we didn’t need to make a move.” (Evening News)

McInnes blames all at Hearts for Cathro sacking

Derek McInnes is convinced Hearts will be successful under Craig Levein’s more hands-on direction but he believes it would help the situation if everyone at Tynecastle acknowledged their part in Ian Cathro’s downfall.

The Dons boss believes too many others at Tynecastle have failed to admit their own guilt for what happened to Cathro, saying: “It always saddens me to hear comments from players once a manager has been sacked.

“There were one or two things about not being fit enough and this or that but for me when a manager loses his job it’s a collective responsibility, the staff and the players.” (The Scotsman)

Dembele could be fit for PSG

Brendan Rodgers has vowed not to take any risks with Moussa Dembele as he revealed the Frenchman is desperate to play against former club PSG.

Dembele, 21, has been training hard to return to full fitness after sustaining a hamstring injury in the summer.

Rodgers said: “Moussa went to Clairefontaine in France for three weeks and did some great work out there with their medical team. We will assess him to see where he is at. The most important thing is we can’t risk it.” (The Sun)