Rumour Mill: EPL side eye Griffiths | Celtic keen on £5m defender | Sunderland cool McCoist interest

Leigh Griffiths is a target for an English Premier League side, Brendan Rodgers is already preparing to bolster his defensive options and Sunderland turn their attentions to alternative candidates after McCoist chase hits snag

Magpies want Griffiths

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Celtic ace Leigh Griffiths. Picture: Getty Images

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths amid reports the Magpies scouted the Scotland international in the matches against Anderlecht and Bayern Munich.

Currently sitting mid-table, Newcastle are reportedly keen on bolstering their attacking options and Griffiths is understood to be high on Rafa Benitez’s wish list. (Various)

Rodgers targets Moore

Brendan Rodgers is preparing a January bid for Reading defender Liam Moore, according to reports.

The Daily Record is reporting that Rodgers will test his former club’s resolve by making an approach for the £5 million-rated defender, a former England Under-21 international.

The 24-year-old Moore has played 17 times this season and scored two goals. (Daily Record)

Sunderland cool interest in McCoist

Sunderland are now attempting to lure Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom to the Stadium of Light amid rumours their pursuit of Ally McCoist and Walter Smith has hit the buffers.

A move for McCoist and Smith looked to be on the cards given their previous work with Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain but The Sun is reporting that it’s unlike the trio will reunite. (The Sun)

Villa target Albion Rovers star

Aston Villa have been linked with a surprise move for Albion Rovers hitman Connor Shields.

Shields has bagged 11 goals in 17 games and has caught the eye of numerous clubs south of the Border, including Watford, Sunderland and Villa, who have had the youngster watched in recent matches.

It is understood that Rovers won’t stand in Shields’ way if an offer comes in for the 20-year-old. (Football Insider)

Hoops face battle to land Sykes

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Glenavon ace Mark Sykes, but could face stiff competition from Leicester and Blackburn for the young midfielder.

Sykes has caught the eye at both club and international level, earning rave reviews for his performances for Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Blackburn have had the midfielder watched several times while Leicester are believed to be monitoring the situation as well. (Belfast Telegraph)

Tierney joins Bale agency

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has signed for the agency that engineered Gareth Bale’s £77 million move to Real Madrid.

Tierney had been attached to Glasgow-based agent Raymond Sparkes but they went their separate ways shortly before the boyhood Hoops fan put pen to paper on a new six-year deal at Parkhead.

And now Tierney has followed manager Brendan Rodgers and Hoops team-mate Patrick Roberts in joining the Stellar Group, based in London. (Daily Mail)

Council bosses on standby for Hearts all-clear

Council chiefs in Edinburgh say they will make safety officers available throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday should Hearts need a last-minute inspection of their new stand ahead of the match against Partick Thistle.

Builders will work through the night tonight and will do overtime until the end of the week in the frantic last dash to finish off the new-look Tynecastle Park in time.

Officials visited the site on Monday but a number of issues prevented them signing off a safety certificate for the multi-million-pound main stand. They will return for another inspection today. (Evening News)

Lennon braced for McGinn bids

Neil Lennon is keen on bolstering his Hibs squad in January but admitted that the level of recruitment will be dependent on whether or not the club are able to resist any offers for star man John McGinn.

“I would like a bit more depth to the squad,” Lennon told the Evening News. “Going into the Dundee game, we only had 18 fit players and by half-time we’d lost three of them. We’ll look in January to see if we can strengthen.

“I don’t want to over-egg the squad but we will look at areas where we could do with an extra body. Plus there is probably an inevitability about bids coming in, particularly John McGinn.” (Evening News)