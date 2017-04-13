Rumour Mill: Dave King faces battle over Rangers takeover| Celtic linked with Premier League striker | Rangers contract rebel rejects new deal

Dave King could be in hot water after snubbing a ruling from the Takeover Panel, Barrie McKay has turned down a new 2-year deal at Rangers and Celtic are linked with Black Cats striker. All this and more in today’s Rumour Mill

Dave King faces takeover battle

Dave King faces a significant battle after flouting an order to launch an £11million offer to buy out the rest of the club’s remaining shares as a penalty for breaching strict financial rules after ousting the previous owners of the club. King was ordered by the Takeover Panel to pay the fee and had 30 days to comply (Daily Record)

McKay turns down new Rangers contract

Barrie McKay has turned down an offer to extend his current Rangers deal. The 22-year-old was offered a two-year extension and improved contract but has reportedly turned down the deal. The winger has 12 months left on his current deal at the Ibrox side.

Celtic linked with Borini

Brendan Rodgers could be reunited with a former player with the Hoops keen to bid for Sunderland striker Fabio Borini. Reports from Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio linked the striker to a move to the Parkhead side. According to rumours Celtic’s Head of Recruitment Lee Congerton has been monitoring the striker as a possible signing in the summer. (The Sun)

Ann Budge outline Tynecastle plans

Ann Budge has confirmed that Hearts will play their home games at Tynecastle next season with just three stands open. The new main stand is not due to be ready to accommodate supporters until September but Murrayfield could be used for any European games (Edinburgh Evening News)

O’Halloran banned from first team

Rangers midfielder Michael O’Halloran has been banned from first team affairs after failing to show for the club’s youth team. O’Halloran was due to play against Hearts in an under-20s clash but did not report for duty. As such he has been ordered to train separately from the first team ahead of talks with the Rangers manager. (Various)

Referees named for Scottish Cup semi-finals

Willie Collum has been named as referee for the Celtic v Rangers. Collum has not been in charge of a Glasgow Derby since the 5-1 thrashing of Rangers at Celtic Park. John Beaton has been handed the fixture between Aberdeen and Hibs. (Various)

Rallying call issued at ICT

Richie Foran is urging fans to rally round his players to help his side beat the drop. Speculation is mounting over the future of Foran after his side fell 4 points behind Motherwell at the foot of the table. (Inverness Courier)

Cathro picks team

Ann Budge has backed Ian Cathro and insisted that Craig Levein does not pick team. The Hearts owner criticised “ludicrous” media focus on the Hearts head coach and insisted that he had the backing of the club (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers commentator provokes anger after Aberdeen sheep jibe

A Rangers TV commentator has provoked anger after a jibe at Aberdeen fans. Tom Miller told Dons fans to ‘lock up your sheep’ following the 3rd goal in the game at Pittodrie on Sunday. The post went viral with Rangers fan calling the commentary ‘comedy gold’.

John Sutton backs Jack Ross

John Sutton has hailed Jack Ross for the improvement of the Paisley side since he took over. The Saints climbed out of the bottom two for the first time since Ross arrived in October following a win over Morton.

Former Dundee director goes bust

A former director of Dundee FC has been forced to return home from the Middle East after going bust. Calum Melville has returned home after going bust over unpaid bills (Evening Telegraph)