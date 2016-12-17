Rumour Mill: Commons delight at Hibs move | Waghorn ‘happy’ at Ibrox | Lennon loving Edinburgh life

Commons arrives at Easter Road, Warburton keen for Waghorn to stay, Lennon ‘settled’ in Edinburgh and the SPFL’s most prolific striker is enjoying life.

Commons: Hibs switch can reignite my career

Hibs loan signing Kris Commons has revealed he joined the Edinburgh club in a desperate bid to spark his career. The 33-year-old said the chance to join Neil Lennon was “an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down”. Commons is likely to make his debut at Cappielow against Morton this evening. (Scottish Sun)

Sutton: Playing Griffiths and Dembele together just does not add up

Chris Sutton has dismissed calls from fans for Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele to form a two-man strike force for Celtic. Sutton said both players are “No. 9s” who are not comfortable playing in a link-up role. Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers started the duo for only the sixth time this season against Hamilton on Wednesday night. (Daily Record)

Waghorn ‘happy to stay at Rangers’

Mark Warburton has insisted striker Martyn Waghorn is happy at Ibrox after scoring twice in last night’s victory at Hamilton. Waghorn ended a long spell out of the starting line-up with goals in either half. The Rangers boss said negotiations to keep Waghorn in Glasgow are on-going following reports that Bristol City are among the English clubs considering a transfer bid in January. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon: I’m more mellow but I’m still hungry to succeed

Neil Lennon has said he’s happy to live in the ‘different’ east coast of Scotland after the ‘abrasive’ west. The Hibs boss believes he has mellowed as a manager but still retains his hunger for success. Lennon is content with life in Edinburgh, noting the capital has a ‘different personality’ to Glasgow, where he spent more than a decade as a player and manager with Celtic. (The Times)

In-form Motherwell striker Louis Moult happy at Fir Park

Louis Moult said he was delighted with his current form which has seen him net 10 goals in 13 matches this season. The Motherwell striker has the best goals-to-games ratio of any player in the SPFL and has been linked with moves elsewhere. But the Englishman said he was happy to remain at Fir Park for now, describing the club as ‘fantastic’. (Scottish Daily Mail)

McGregor: Maintaining unbeaten run motivates Celtic

Callum McGregor believes the incentive of remaining undefeated against domestic opponents this season will sharpen the minds of the Celtic players as they embrace a hectic spell of five games in 15 days before the winter break. The Scottish champions will look to make it 20 games unbeaten in the Premiership and League Cup under Brendan Rodgers so far when they face Dundee at Celtic Park today. (The Scotsman)