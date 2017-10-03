Rumour Mill: Celtic titles ‘devalued without Rangers’ | Fans want Celtic midfielder dropped | Pena sweats over ban

Former Celtic star claims titles won in absence of Rangers are devalued; Hoops fans call on Rodgers to drop midfielder and Carlos Pena sweats over possible SFA action

Moravcik: Title success devalued by fall of Rangers

Lubomir Moravcik, seen here in action for Celtic, believes their successes were devalued by the fall of Rangers. Picture: PA

Lubo Moravcik has claimed that the titles won by former club Celtic have been devalued by the fall of Rangers.

The Slovakian midfielder won two league titles in four years at Parkhead but said yesterday: “Without Rangers, it is much easier to get all these victories in the Scottish league. It is not the same without Rangers.” (The Sun)

Fans want Hayes dropped

Celtic fans have taken to social media calling on Brendan Rodgers to drop summer signing Jonny Hayes.

The Irishman has struggled to replicate his Aberdeen form since joining the Hoops for £1.3 million during the close season and supporters believe he isn’t good enough for the champions.

Fans have branded him a ‘waste of a jersey’ and ‘not good enough’ for Celtic. (Various)

Pena faces sweat over SFA action

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena could face punishment if Hampden disciplinary chiefs decide to act on claims he elbowed Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

It is understood that Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan is considering the incident with Docherty and has not ruled out taking action. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Hibs ‘keeper joins Wycombe

Former Hibernian goalkeeper Yves Ma-Kalambay has joined Wycombe Wanderers on a deal until the end of January.

The towering Belgian ‘keeper has been without a club since leaving Otelul Galati in 2015, where he made two appearances. (BBC)

Strachan calm over loss of Brown and Armstrong

Gordon Strachan is banking on others to bring their own qualities on what he said would likely be a long – and nervous – night against Slovakia, after losing Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong to injury.

Strachan believes he has the players to fill the gaps left by the Celtic duo but insisted he is not being asked to ‘find a replacement for Lionel Messi or Sergio Aguero’. (The Scotsman)

Lennon in performance call to Hibs squad

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has warned his players he’s expecting them to produce the level of performance which so nearly smashed Celtic’s 16-month unbeaten run in Scottish football every week.

Lennon admitted he couldn’t have been more proud of his side following their 2-2 draw at Celtic Park, John McGinn’s double only cancelled out ten minutes from time when Hoops midfielder Callum McGregor claimed his own second of the game.

Lennon said: “We could have gone to Celtic and been beaten 4-0, but [the players’] drive and concentration levels were great. I need that every week – that quality, that belief.” (Evening News)

Murray rejoins Hearts

Hearts have brought their former youth mastermind Darren Murray back to Riccarton as head of coach education. Murray is to mentor coaches within the club’s academy in a key development role.

A pivotal figure in the emergence of players like Callum Paterson, Sam Nicholson, Jason Holt and Jamie Walker before the onset of administration, Murray left Hearts four years ago for Coventry City.

He has spent the last two years as head coach of Box Soccer, the youth coaching programme used by Hearts teams at younger age levels. He will combine that role with his new one at Riccarton. (Evening News)