Rumour Mill: Celtic target ‘to be sent on loan’ | McLeish open to Scotland job | Ex-Rangers star ‘selling ice cream’

Charly Musonda is to be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan in January with Celtic on alert; Alex McLeish says it would be ‘hard to turn down’ the Scotland job and Bob Malcolm is now working as an ice cream man

Musonda set for loan - could Celtic renew interest?

Charly Musonda, linked with Celtic, could be sent on loan in January. Picture: Getty Images

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda looks likely to be sent on loan in January.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are keen to send Musonda out on loan following a controversial Instagram message from him earlier this week.

Musonda claimed he was working hard without getting the opportunities he felt he deserved, raising questions about his future at Stamford Bridge. His availability on loan could reignite Celtic’s interest. (Evening Standard)

McLeish ‘would find it hard to turn down Scotland’

Alex McLeish has already had one spell as Scotland boss but admits it would be hard to say no a second time.

“If you get the call from your country then it’s hard to turn that one down,” McLeish told BBC Radio 5 live.

“If they wanted to come and get you, they would make the call. I don’t like to go phoning around, saying: ‘Get me an interview.’” (BBC Scotland)

From Ibrox to ice cream

Former Rangers star Bob Malcolm is now selling ice cream in Glasgow, according to reports.

Malcolm, who had spells with Derby, Motherwell and Dundee, was pictured at the wheel of a Spider-Man branded ice cream van in Barlanark.

He is thought to be taking care of the business for a relative, with a source telling the Scottish Sun that Malcolm still receives good-natured jibes from Celtic fans. (Scottish Sun)

Strachan backed by players

Scotland’s players have come out in support of Gordon Strachan following his removal as national team manager, with Charlie Mulgrew saying he was ‘perfect’ for the role.

Scott Brown posted on Instagram saying: “Sad sad sad day. We all had faith in Gordon and believed in making the Euros. 14 points out of 18 in 2017 momentum was on our side.”

Leigh Griffiths added: “Sad day, seeing the man who gave me my full Scotland debut leave. Not a better man for the job in my eyes and I’m sure if he had stayed, he’d have taken us to the Euros in 2020.” (Various)

McInnes refuses to answer Scotland question

Derek McInnes is fully focussed on success at Aberdeen but admits it remains an ambition to manage Scotland someday.

When asked about the job McInnes said: “It is not a question I am willing to answer. My focus is on Aberdeen. I think, like most, when you start out, playing for or managing your country would be very high on the agenda.”

Rodgers slams coaching methods

Brendan Rodgers has laid the blame for Scotland’s failure to maximise what he believes is huge potential firmly at the door of the standard of coaching being applied.

While there was no direct criticism of Gordon Strachan, Rodgers made it clear that he feels the problem lies with those charged with getting the best out of the players available to the international squad.

Windass earning Pedro’s trust

Josh Windass believes he has finally earned the trust of Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha as he bids to establish himself as a key performer for the Ibrox club.

Caixinha publicly criticised Windass’s defensive shortcomings during the 2-1 win over Motherwell. But Windass improved that aspect of his play and has started Rangers’ last four games and looks like an influential part of the squad.

Injury boost for Celtic ahead of Bayern clash

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of next week’s Champions League trip to Bayern Munich, with Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Jozo Simunovic all set to return from injury.

All three are expected to miss Celtic’s Premiership fixture at home to Dundee tomorrow but manager Brendan Rodgers is confident they will be available for the clash against Bayern in the Allianz Arena next Wednesday night.

