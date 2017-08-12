Rumour Mill: Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee | Hartley for Hearts boss | Lennon on Ibrox abuse

Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee; Paul Hartley joins list of interviewees to succee Ian Cathro; plus more news and gossip in Saturday’s Rumour Mill

Celtic eye bid for Rivaldo Coetzee

Celtci boss Brendan Rodgers is reportedly eyeing up a bid for South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee.

Rodgers continues his hunt for new signings before the transfer window closes and believes Coetzee could help Celtic ahead of their Champions League play-off against Astana.

Coetzee, 20, is apparently ready to leave Ajax Cape Town. (Daily Record)

Hearts line up Paul Hartley for manager

Former Dundee boss Paul Hartley is the latest Hearts legend to be interviewed for the vacant top post.

Steven Pressley has already met the Tynecastle board as they look to fill Ian Cathro’s spot.

Hartley was axed from Dens Park last April, leading to a rancorous legal dispute over the remaining 14 months of his contract.

Steve McClaren is also believed to be in the frame to succeed Cathro. (Scottish Sun)

Lennon: You never get used to abuse at Ibrox

As a player and manager at Celtic, Neil Lennon always relished trips to Ibrox but says he has missed the ‘drama, intensity and theatre of it’ as he looks set to return to the Govan ground with Hibs.

Expecting a heated reception, he said that some of the comments Rangers fans level at him are ‘quite funny’ although he admitted: “There are some difficult things you need to listen to, regarding your heritage, your family or your background. You wouldn’t be a human being if you could just bat it off all the time.” (The Scotsman)

Dog’s life for Alves at Rangers

Defender Bruno Alves says he is loving every minute at Ibrox.

The Portugese star also revealed West Ham’s Jose Fonte predicted he’d enjoy his time in the Scottish Premiership, adding a move to Rangers would be a good one for the 35-year-old. (Various)

Jon Daly backed to be Hearts success

Lee McCulloch has tipped caretaker boss Jon Daly for major success at Hearts if he is retained as manager full-time.

The Kilmarnock manager was captain under Daly at Rangers where he witnessed firsthand his leadership skills, saying: “Jon is a winner, he speaks his mind and doesn’t shy away from responsibility.” (Daily Record)

NEWS IN BRIEF:

• Dundee United are expecting to agree a deal with former Ross County skipper Paul Quinn to join the Tangerines until January. (The Courier)

• Neil McCann has hit back at BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton over claims Dundee risked burnout after their first start in front of the camera at Dens Park. (Daily Record)