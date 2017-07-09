Rumour Mill: Celtic target Mario Pasalic | Ntcham signing close | MK Dons linked to Rob Kiernan

Celtic throw their hat into the ring for Chelsea’s Mario Pasalic; a deal to bring Oliver Ntcham to Celtic Park is immiment; Rob Kiernan could be heading south of the border; plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Mario Pasalic heading to Celtic Park?

Celtic will face-off with Leeds United for Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic this summer, according to reports.

The Croation looks set to leave Stamford Bridge for good this summer, having spent last season on loan to AC Milan.

Chelsea has reportedly set a £10 million price tag for the playmaker, who has already said that he would like to remain with the Italian giants.

Celtic could also face stiff competition for the 22-year-old’s signature from Galatasaray, Lazio and Real Betis. (www.football.london)

Bhoys close to Ntcham signature

Celtic are close to completing the signing of Manchester City starlet Oliver Ntcham.

Boss Brendan Rodgers played coy when asked about the identity of his latest target but did indicate the player was going for a medical at Celtic Park.

21-year-old Ntcham - a French Under-21 international - has been at Genoa on loan for the last two seasons. (The Scotsman)

MK Dons target Gers’ Rob Kiernan

Rangers defender Rob Kiernan has been linked with Milton Keynes Dons.

The English side are believed to made a move for the 26-year-old after he was reportedly told by Rangers he was surplus to requirements.

MK Dons are however thought to be struggling to meet the £200,000 price tag set by Rangers to complete the deal.

Kiernan has a contract to stay at Ibrox until June 2018 but did not impress last season. (HITC)

‘Europa League exit had no impact on my decision’

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans insisted his desire to come to Ibrox wasn’t dampened by the side’s shock exit from the Europa League.

Rangers’ latest summer signing, Dorrans, 30, insisted putting the heat on Celtic was his main priority.

He told the Record: “it had no affect on me coming here at all. I was just desperate to be part of the club I’ve supported all my life.

“And competing for the title is the most important thing for Rangers anyway. It won’t be easy because Celtic are a strong team.” (HITC)

John Souttar aims to make shock return

Jambos star John Souttar has said he will be fighting fit to face Celtic next month.

The Hearts defender admitted that he had his heart set on a return from injury on the first day of the season.

Souttar has been out of action since picking up an Achilles injury against Celtic in January.

It was feared he would be out for a year but was seen back in training last week at the pre-season camp in Ireland. (Sunday Mail)

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Queen’s Park will celebrate their 150th anniversary on Sunday after a kick about in 1867 led to the formation of the football club. (STV)

• Hibs first identified long-serving Lewis Stevenson’s potential as an Under-14 play at St Johnstone, according to a report. (Scottish Sun)