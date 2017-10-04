Rumour Mill: Celtic sweat over Lustig | Pena cleared of elbow | Bayern legend wants Killie job

Have your say

Mikael Lustig misses Sweden training; Carlos Pena cleared by compliance officer over elbow allegation and Stefan Effenberg keen on Killie post

Fears after Lustig skips training

Mikael Lustig sat out a Sweden training session sparking fears he could miss the Bayern Munich clash. Picture: Getty Images

Mikael Lustig sparked fears of an injury ahead of Celtic’s clash with Bayern Munich after the defender sat out a Sweden training session.

Lustig could partner Dedryck Boyata in central defence if Jozo Simunovic misses out through injury, but if the Swede is ruled out then Kristoffer Ajer or Nir Bitton would need to play at the back.

Lustig played four games in 10 days for Celtic against Dundee, Rangers, Anderlecht and Hibs. Sweden face Luxembourg at 5pm on Saturday. (Afdonbladet)

Pena cleared of elbow allegations

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena will face no action over his off-the-ball clash with Hamilton’s Greg Docherty.

TV footage appeared to show the Mexican swinging his arm at Docherty during last Friday’s game at the SuperSeal Stadium which Rangers won 4-1, but Pena has now been told he will face no action.



Effenberg eyes Killie job

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich star Stefan Effenberg has emerged as a surprise contender for the Kilmarnock job.

Effenberg was emptied by Paderborn in March of last year but is believed to be keen on kickstarting his managerial career in Scotland.

However Effenberg could face competition from former Killie boss Mixu Paatelainen and Porto legend Jorge Costa. (The Sun)

We want Strach to stay

Barry Bannan believes Gordon Strachan deserves to remain as Scotland manager for the 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign, even if he fails to lead the country to next year’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Bannan insists there has been sufficient overall improvement of the international team to warrant a further extension to Strachan’s contract, an outcome he claims would be universally welcomed by the squad.



Gers could return for Walker

Rangers are expected to return with a new bid for Hearts’ Jamie Walker once the January transfer window opens.

Pedro Caixinha had been keen on adding Walker to his squad during the summer but a move failed to materialise as the Ibrox side didn’t meet Hearts’ valuation of Walker.

However, the Gers have also been linked with St Mirren starlet Lewis Morgan, who is catching the eye of a number of clubs including Birmingham City. (Various)

More Florida Cup teams announced

A handful of clubs have confirmed their participation in the Florida Cup, due to take place in January and featuring Rangers.

Dutch cracks PSV Eindhoven, Brazilian outfit Atletico Miniero and Barcelona SC of Ecuador have all been added and join Rangers and Corinthians among the confirmed teams. (Various)

Scots ‘must stop Lobotka’

Arthur Numan has warned that Scotland must nullify the threat of Stanislav Lobotka if they hope to keep their World Cup dream alive at Hampden tomorrow night.

Lobotka makes Slovakia tick, according to the former Rangers defender, who watched him at close quarters last month in his role as AZ Alkmaar’s chief scout.



Jozo a doubt for Bayern match

Celtic face a major sweat over star defender Jozo Simunovic after the Bosnian FA revealed he is suffering from a hamstring tear.

The 23-year-old was supposed to report for international duty but Simunovic has been withdrawn by the Bosnians after doctors revealed a tear in his hamstring.



NEWS IN BRIEF

• Sam Allardyce is pursuing damages from the English FA for the way they handled the fallout from his removal as England manager

• Former Celtic midfielder Efrain Juarez has insisted countrymen Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera need time to settle at Rangers

• Hibs boss Neil Lennon claims the international break will serve his players well ahead of their crucial match against Aberdeen