Rumour Mill: Celtic set for Premier League double signing? | Man Utd keen on Tierney | Caixinha gives Gers star ultimatum

Celtic could be set to sign two players from the Premier League, Man United have joined the hunt for Kieran Tierney and Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has reportedly given Barrie McKay an ultimatum over contract discussions.

Double Premier League signing for Celtic?

Celtic could be in contention to land the signatures of two Premier League player this transfer window according to reports. double signing of Lucas Leiva and Charly Musonda could be set to sign for the Scottish champions who face competition from Inter Milan to sign Leiva. 30-year-old midfielder Lucas is to leave Anfield on a free transfer in the summer, with his contract set to expire in less than two months’ time. (Daily Mail)

Celtic linked with Real Madrid youngster

Celtic could be set to sell Moussa Dembele with Chelsea and Manchester United keen to land the young striker. It has been reported that the Parkhead club are already looking for a replacement with the Hoops keen to land Real Madrid B forward Dani Gomez, 18, who has been capped by Spain at Under-19 level. They are also still in the hunt for Chelsea striker Dom Solanke. (Various)

Barrie McKay responds to ultimatum

Barrie McKay has responded to Pedro Caixinha’s contract ultimatum by insisting that he has not yet been made an improved offer to stay at the club. The winger says his agent spoke to the club, he is keen to stay, but as of yet no offer has been made. Pedro Caixinha had insisted that McKay made his decision clear before entering talks. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United enter Tierney race

With a sizeable sum to strengthen the squad this summer, Manchester United could look to improve their defence by capturing Celtic star Kieran Tierney. With doubts over the fitness of Luke Shaw, Mourinho could need reinforcements on the left-hand side of the back four, Man Utd are keen to try and capture the signature of the youngster, with Chelsea also rumoured to be interested.

Barnsley send bid for St Mirren player to fan site

Barnsley have made an offer for St Mirren player Stevie Mallan, but the English Championship side sent their offer to a fans’ site by mistake. A bid was submitted in error to to fans’ site stmirren.co.uk. (BBC)

Rangers withdraw from Development League

Rangers have been given permission to withdraw their young players from the Development League next season and will instead play games against other youth sides from England and Europe. (Various)

Wright hails Saints

Tommy Wright has praised his St Johnstone squad after they secured a place in the Europa League qualifying stages

Hearts can build on Ibrox loss says Cathro

ian Cathro has insisted that his side will come good in the future and believes that his team have something to build on in the future. Speaking after the 2-1 loss at Ibrox he said: ““Of course there’s disappointment but there were positive things too. Today, I am even more convinced that we will be a very good team. (Edinburgh Evening News)