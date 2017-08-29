Rumour Mill: Celtic in for Swiss forward | Forest to return for McGinn | Mackay-Steven punched several times

Celtic may yet add another attacker to their team with the club interested in Hertha Berlin’s Valentin Stocker, Nottingham Forest are to return with a second bid for John McGinn and Gary Mackay-Steven was punched several times according to a witness prior to his river plunge.

Celtic in for Swiss internationalist

Celtic have shown an interest in Hertha Berlin attacker Valentin Stocker. The Swiss international is being tracked by former club Basel since being frozen out in the German capital. However, the Bundesliga side are looking for as much as €4 million which may be a deterrent to the Swiss champions. The 28-year-old has 35 caps for the Switzerland and can play in a variety of attacking positions. (Berliner Kurier)

Warburton to return for Hibs’ McGinn

Nottingham Forest will return with a second bid for Hibernian’s John McGinn. The English Championship side had a bid of around £750,000 rejected by the capital club, but former Rangers manager Mark Warburton is keen to add the midfielder to his squad which contains Jason Cummings and Barrie McKay. (Daily Record)

Mackay-Steven in club altercation

Gary Mackay-Steven was staggering around Glasgow nightclub Sanctuary and bumping into customers before being punched “between five to eight times” according to a witness on the same night out the Aberdeen winger had to be rescued from the River Kelvin. The player spent an hour in the water before being rushed to hospital where he was treated to hypothermia. (Daily Record)

Celtic set for Van Dijk windfall

Celtic are set to net a significant windfall from Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool. The Southampton centre-back has not played this season due to his desire to move on and Liverpool are primed to win the race with a £70 million bid. The Hoops have a 10 per cent sell-on clause which will see them net a substantial fee to go along with the Champions League riches. (Daily Mail)

Levein required persuasion for coaching return

Craig Levein has been appointed Hearts manager after nine years away from club management. But he needed persuasion to do so. The club stalwart had been keen to continue his role as director of football but agreed to move into the manager role after being asked by the club’s board. (The Scotsman)

McGhee disappointed in Burke’s return

Mark McGhee didn’t expect to see Oliver Burke return to Britain as quick as he has. Scotland’s assistant boss who played in the Bundesliga with Hamburg said: “It’s really disappointing but he’s moved to a fantastic league and an established club.” (The Sun)

Dundee to ditch Dens Park

Dundee set to wave goodbye to Dens Park and say hello to a new state-of-the-art stadium in two years’ time. The club are in the midst of preparing a formal planning application for a development near Camperdown Park in the city. They have procured 29 acres of land and, similar to Aberdeen, hope to build a joint stadium and training ground facility. (Herald Sport)

Rangers kids prepare for Euro tests

Having pulled out of this season’s SPFL Development League, Rangers’ youngsters will test themselves against the likes of Paris St Germain, Inter Milan and Ajax. The youth teams from under-17 through to the under-20s will face a number of continental opposition, with matches against Liverpool, Manchester City and Benfica already lined up. (Various)

Forrest’s warning for Roberts

James Forrest has warned Patrick Roberts that it won’t be easy to get back into the Celtic team, but has welcomed the competition. Following the winger’s loan move from Manchester City, Forrest spoke of his strong start to the season, “I want to keep playing. I’ve played all the games so far since the start of the season.” (Evening Times)

McGhee defends McGregor snub

Mark McGhee has defended the decision to call-up James Morrison ahead of Callum McGregor after Tom Cairney pulled out of the Scotland squad. The assistant manager pointed to Morrison’s top-flight experience: “He is a seasoned Premier League player now and we need as many of them as possible.” (The Scotsman)

Bain targets Scotland return

Scott Bain has targeted a return to the Scotland squad. The Dundee number one has been in inspired for this season, earning rave reviews from hsi performance against Hibernian during Sunday’s draw. The 25-year-old has been in a number of squads but is yet to win a cap. However, having returned to top form he is seeking recognition again. (Daily Express)

