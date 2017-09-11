Rumour Mill: Celtic fans bore Neymar | McGinn’s moves to Hearts and Rangers | Griffiths fit for PSG

Neymar has stoked the fire ahead of Celtic’s clash with Paris Saint-Germanin by labelling the Celtic fans boring, John McGinn says he was linked with deadline day moves to rivals Hearts and Rangers and Leigh Grifiths has confirmed he is fit and ready for Champions League.

• READ MORE: 5 things we learned from the Ladbrokes Premiership weekend

Scott Brown of Celtic looks on as Neymar of Barcelona leaves the field too boos. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic fans are boring, says Neymar

Neymar has told Celtic fans that their booing is boring. The Brazilian was booed off the pitch the last time he played at Celtic Park for Barcelona in last season’s Champions League.

He has previous with Scott Brown and had a running feud with Mikael Lustig during Barca’s 2-0 win in Glasgow. The 25-year-old has previously scored a hat-trick against the Hoops and he added another goal in the 7-0 destruction of Celtic at the Nou Camp last season.

He said: “Booing does not bother me - it’s boring, but that’s it. If anybody thinks they can affect my game by booing then they are wasting their time.” (The Sun)

• READ MORE: Star-studded PSG seek to banish Barca demons against Celtic

I was signing for both Hearts and Rangers, says John McGinn

John McGinn said he was relaxed about the transfer speculation on the final day of the transfer window, even if he was being linked with moves to both Hearts and Rangers.

The 22-year-old was the subject of bids from Nottingham Forest, however those were rejected by Hibs for falling short of their valuation of the player.

McGinn said: “Someone had me signing for Rangers, others had me at Hearts for a medical. I was pretty relaxed. I knew Hibs had a valuation of me and I fully respect that. No club met it and I’m still a Hibs player - and delighted to still be a Hibs player.” (The Scotsman)

• READ MORE: Motson v Davies no match for classic Arthur v Archie

Dorrans backs team-mate for Scotland call-up

Graham Dorrans has backed colleague Ryan Jack for a Scotland call-up after a positive start to his Rangers career.

The former Norwich City man, who has 12 caps for Scotland, has been impressed by his midfield colleague following his move from Aberdeen with boss Pedro Caxiniha believing both are good enough to represent their country.

Dorrans said of Jack: “He’s a comfortable footballer, can take the ball anywhere on the pitch, he’s good at passing and he get’s about the pitch really well. If he keeps doing what he’s doing just now, I’m confident he’ll be in there (with Scotland) soon.” (Daily Mail)

• READ MORE: Rangers profit as Neil McCann loses patience with Scott Allan

Griff fit to fire PSG with no fear

Leigh Griffiths has shaken off a slight calf knock and is ready to line-up for Celtic in their clash with Paris Saint-Germanin at Celtic Park.

The forward picked up the injury on international duty with Scotland which kept him out of Celtic’s win over Hamilton Academical, but has confirmed he is in great shape ahead of a clash which holds no fear.

“I’m fighting fit,” he said, “ready to go and I’m really looking forward to it...we need to play without fear.” (The Sun)

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Hamilton 1 - 4 Celtic

Louis Moult ready to sign new Well deal

Motherwell’s Ryan Bowman believes strike partner Louis Moult is set to “crumble” and pen a new contract with the Steelmen.

Well’s top scorer has told the club that he does not intend signing a new deal with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. It is reported Aberdeen had a bid of around £400,000 rejected for the forward, while Rangers were also interested.

Bowman said: “He’s been offered a new contract and I think he will sign. Everybody is pestering him to sign it and I think he will crumble soon!” (Various)

• READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe - prodigal son returns home ahead of Celtic clash

Gordon Greer slams Killie team-mates

The Kilmarnock centre-back hit out at his team-mates following their 2-0 defeat at Motherwell which leaves the side with a solitary point from five games.

Greer questioned the workrate of his colleagues as he watched from the sidelines following a groin injury which forced his removal.

“We need to do better. There are no excuses. It’s down to the players we have lost. We didn’t work hard enough. The game was the first time this season that i felt we deserved to lose the game and it was down to a lack of workrate.” (Various)

• READ MORE: Scott Brown could face Old Firm ban for ‘kicking’ player’s face

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Hibs defender Darren McGregor will undergo minor surgery this week for an ongoing knee problem and could be sidelined until after next month’s international break. (Edinburgh Evening News)

• PSG star Thomas Meunier is relishing his trip to face “mythical” Celtic in an atmosphere that he dreams about.

• Kris Commons has earmarked Scott Brown as the man to thwart Neymar and help Celtic get an unexpected result on Tuesday night.

• Players from both Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen praised playing at BT Murrayfield as nearly 25,000 fans watched the exciting, albeit goalless, draw between the sides. (The Scotsman)