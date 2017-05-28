Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Uruguayan ace | Rangers want Mexican trio | Ex-Ger set for return?

Celtic face competition for out-of-contract star; Rangers eye three Mexican players and could ex-Rangers striker be set for an Ibrox return?

Caceres on Celtic radar

Celtic have been linked with a move for Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres.

The 30-year-old Uruguayan international, who joined Southampton on a short-term deal in February, is said to be interesting both Watford and Leicester City.

But Celtic are understood to have made contact with the former Barcelona and Juventus ace over a summer transfer. (Various)

Caixinha eyes Mexican trio

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is hopeful of tying up three Mexican players ahead of the 2017/18 Scottish Premiership season as he makes a start on building his own team at Ibrox.

Caixinha is said to be in advanced talks with Carlos Pena, a 27-year-old midfielder at Leon, and is also keen on Pumas striker Eduardo Herrera, currently on loan at Veracruz, as well as Santos Laguna defender Joel Abella.

Herrera could well be seen as a replacement for Joe Garner, while the right-sided Abella could provide competition for James Tavernier. (The Scotsman)

Scotland sweat over Tierney fitness

Kieran Tierney is a doubt for the Scotland-England showdown next month after suffering a facial injury in yesterday’s Scottish Cup final.

The young left back was caught in the face by Aberdeen forward Jayden Stockley, and was left bleeding from the mouth. Brendan Rodgers has since said the defender faces specialist surgery.

But whether or not the teenager is fit to face England will be touch and go, according to Rodgers. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers keen on Cardoso

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is weighing up a move for Vitoria Setubal centre half Fabio Cardoso, according to reports.

Caixinha sees the 23-year-old as the perfect partner for Bruno Alves and said earlier this month: “I won’t be the first or the last coach to go for players that I know and trust.

“You get to know players on a daily basis and it’s easier to pass my ideas on to them - and for them to spread the ideas on.” (Various)

Leeds linked with Griffiths swoop

Leeds United have been linked with a move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

The Elland Road outfit are targeting promotion and have earmarked Griffiths as a potential signing.

However, Griffiths’ former club Wolves are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old forward. (Express and Star)

Naismith set for Rangers return?

Rangers have been named as favourites to sign Steven Naismith, with the Scotland international reportedly keen on a return to Scotland.

Reports suggest Rangers are in an ‘advanced position’ to bring Naismith back to Ibrox, although the club face competition from Burnley, Hull and Middlesbrough, who are also keen on the forward. (Various)

AC Milan join Dembele chase

AC Milan are the latest club to be linked with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele.

The French ace was an unused substitute in yesterday’s Treble-sealing Scottish Cup win, but his form over the past season for Brendan Rodgers’ side has a host of Europe’s top clubs on high alert. (Various)

Killie want Broadfoot

Kilmarnock could bring Kirk Broadfoot back to Scotland, with the Rotherham defender reportedly high on Lee McCulloch’s wanted list.

And even though the former Rangers defender has a year left on his contract with the Millers, the club’s relegation from the Championship could see the 32-year-old released from his contract if Kilmarnock come knocking. (Sunday Mail)