Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Ukraine ace | Rangers want Hearts youngster | USA keen on O’Neill

Have your say

Celtic linked with Dnipro forward, could Rangers be plotting a move for another Hearts player and the USA are keen on making Michael O’Neill their new boss

Dovbyk on Celtic’s radar

Celtic are said to be keen on a deal for Ukrainian Under-21 star Artem Dovbyk. Picture: Contributed

Celtic have been linked with a move for Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, with the Hoops eyeing a January swoop for the Dnipro ace who contract is up on 31 December.

The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in as many games this season in Ukraine’s second tier, but has said he is keen to try football abroad to boost his interntational hopes.

Ukraine’s 2016/17 young player of the year is also wanted by Bundesliga side Augsburg. (Daily Record)

• READ MORE - Competition from Patrick Roberts drives me on, says James Forrest

Hearts may have to postpone Tynecastle return again

There is a small risk of Hearts having to push back their return to Tynecastle yet again, according to reports.

The Jambos’ new main stand has not received full clearance from the council ahead of Sunday’s match with Partick Thistle - and the tie can’t be held at BT Murrayfield due to Scotland facing New Zealand there the previous day.

However, a final decision is expected within the next 48 hours with Hearts hopeful that the council will grant the club a safety certificate. (Scottish Sun)

USA could hijack O’Neill bid

The USA could look to Michael O’Neill to succeed Bruce Arena, dealing a blow to the SFA’s hopes of landing the former Hibs and Dundee United winger as Gordon Strachan’s replacement.

Northern Ireland failed to make the World Cup after losing to Switzerland in the play-offs, and O’Neill is expected to move on after being in post since 2011. (The Scotsman)

Gers to wear rainbow laces against Dons

Rangers players will wear rainbow-coloured laces for their 29 November match against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The move is part of a wider campaign to encourage LGBT players and fans to feel comfortable at football games.

Striker Kenny Miller said: “It’s great to see this initiative in football and I will be wearing the laces with pride against Aberdeen.” (Rangers FC official website)

• READ MORE - Now Rangers’ Ross McCrorie feels a ‘proper first-team player’

Cochrane linked with Rangers

Meanwhile, Hearts youngster Harry Cochrane, linked earlier this month with Leeds United, is reportedly a target for Rangers.

The 16-year-old was brought into the Hearts first team earlier this season and has already caught the eye with a series of impressive performances.

However, the Gers could face competition from Leeds for the youngster’s services. (Various)

Dembele nets stunning 11-minute hat-trick

Moussa Dembele did his hopes of a senior call-up no harm after netting a hat-trick in just 11 minutes for France Under-21s against Slovenia.

The Celtic hitman scored with a 34th-minute penalty, added a second from close range three minutes later and curled in a wonderful third on the stroke of half time.

Dembele’s Parkhead team-mate Olivier Ntcham was a 65th-minute replacement for Tanguy Ndombele. (Various)

• READ MORE - Ryan Christie won’t return to Celtic as a shirt-filler

United hit out at lack of facilities

Dundee United have claimed they had no chance of attaining ‘elite’ status in Scottish football’s new youth system - because of a lack of indoor facilities on Tayside.

United confirmed they had been awarded ‘performance progressive’ status - the second of three tiers of the SFA’s Project Brave set-up - but did not apply for the top list.

United academy chief Brian Grant said that elite status was ‘unattainable due to factors out with our immediate control [such as] indoor facilities of a standard that does not exist in Tayside or the surrounding area.’ (PA)

• Yogi hails Liam Miller a ‘fighter’ in battle with cancer

O’Neill should have signed me for Celtic, claims Collymore

Stan Collymore has insisted Martin O’Neill should have signed him when he was Celtic boss.

During a press conference ahead of Ireland’s play-off match with Denmark, Collymore - who does media work for a Russian publication - told O’Neill: “You should have taken me to Celtic. But never mind.”

Collymore’s comments came after O’Neill paid tribute to the ex-Liverpool striker’s ability before he broke his leg. (Various)

Candeias admits Pedro’s time was up after Progres loss

Daniel Candeias has said Pedro Caixinha’s tenure as Rangers boss was in doubt after the club’s meek Europa League qualifier exit at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Candeias said of his countryman: “The [European] elimination marked the season for Caixinha. The club wanted to play in Europe and it wasn’t possible. But [Caixinha] always gave eveything for the club and protected the players.” (Record [POR])

Lennon in at Clyde

Clyde have appointed former St Mirren boss Danny Lennon as their new manager.

The League Two side recently sacked Jim Chapman and sit eighth in the table with two wins from their opening 12 games.

Since leaving the Buddies, Lennon has had spells as caretaker boss of Scotland Under-21s and Airdrieonians, as well as a stint managing Alloa. (Various)

Bees appoint McGhee

Former Scotland assistant boss Mark McGhee has taken over as first-team coach at Barnet.

The 60-year-old replaces Rossi Eames, who is taking on a new role as head of player development.

McGhee, who has had spells as manager of Motherwell, Aberdeen, Bristol City and Brighton, will take charge of the Bees for the first time for Saturday’s trip to Port Vale. (Various)