Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Man City starlet | Maddison to Rangers? | Holt wants Hibs deal

Watch the goals from Aberdeen’s 3-2 Scottish Cup semi-final win over holders Hibernian

Goals from Adam Rooney and Ryan Christie put the Dons 2-0 up before Grant Holt and Dylan McGeouch squared the match. Jonny Hayes’ hit the deflected winner with five minutes remaining.

Celtic face fight to land City starlet

Celtic face competition from Arsenal for Manchester City’s highly-rated attacker Jadon Sancho.

Still just 17, Sancho has been offered a £30,000-a-week deal to stay at the Etihad - but that hasn’t put Celtic or Arsenal off the youngster, who joined City from Watford in 2015 in a £500,000 move.

Sancho is rumoured to favour a return south to be close to his family - but City seem hopeful they can convince him to snub Celtic and the Gunners and remain in Manchester. (Daily Star)

Hoops linked with Terry

Celtic are reportedly in the running to sign Chelsea defender John Terry, with the 36-year-old set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

While bookies have installed West Bromwich Albion as the frontrunners to land Terry, Arsenal, Manchester United and Celtic have all been credited with an interest in the former England captain. (Daily Express)

Gers after Maddison?

Rangers have been loosely linked with former Aberdeen loanee James Maddison, after Ibrox number three Jonatan Johansson took in Norwich City’s match with Preston North End earlier this week.

While Johansson was primarily watching rumoured Gers target Graham Dorrans, Maddison scored his first Canaries goal during an 11-minute sub appearance.

Despite scoring two and adding seven assists during his loan spell at Pittodrie, Maddison could leave Carrow Road in the summer for first-team football - and Rangers may fancy taking a punt on the 20-year-old. (Various)

Holt keen on extending Hibs stay

Grant Holt came off the bench at Hampden yesterday and sparked a Hibs comeback - and the veteran hitman admitted after the game he’s desperate to stay at Easter Road.

Holt said: “Some people have been offered contracts. I’ve not been offered one as yet. The manager has told me he’d like to give me one. I’ve waited eight weeks and the club haven’t offered me anything.

He added: “I’m not stupid, I’m 36, I’ve seen clubs go a different direction before. Have I scored enough goals? Probably not. But what I will say is that [Jason Cummings] has scored 20-odd goals and that’s not a fluke.” (Sunday Post)

Lennon blasts return of ‘boyband’ Hibs

Neil Lennon saw his players lap up a standing ovation after their narrow defeat to Aberdeen yesterday - but launched a scathing attack on his ‘boy band’ team.

The Hibs boss fumed: “Gallant losers are losers. It was pathetic, utterly pathetic. Some old, bad habits started creeping back in there - players hiding, miscontrolling the ball, not being physical enough.

“We didn’t show any responsibility. Two players did; Marvin Bartley and Dylan McGeouch. The rest looked like the boy band they’ve been over the last three or four years. They need to have a good look at themselves.” (Various)

Dons desperate for Gers final

Aberdeen are desperate for Rangers to see off rivals Celtic in today’s Old Firm match - so that on-loan Hoops attacker Ryan Christie can play in next month’s final.

Former Inverness star Christie curled home the Dons’ second goal from a free kick yesterday, and Jonny Hayes - whose grabbed Aberdeen’s winner - has revealed the club are hopeful of a Rangers victory.

Hayes said: “I didn’t know until after the game that Ryan can’t play if Celtic win, so for him I’d like to play Rangers. He has been superb.” (Various)

Rodgers hails debut season regardless of semi-final outcome

Brendan Rodgers claims his Hoops side won’t deserve to be bracketed with previous Treble failures if Rangers come out on top at Hampden today.

Hailing his first season in charge as a success already, he added: “Whatever the result, we’ve had a brilliant season. Lots of room for improvement, yes, but if I look at the landmarks over the course of the season, it is phenomenal. Sometimes, things might go against you but what I can control is my thoughts and ideas of the season so far. We have a chance to make it an absolutely historic one.” (Mail on Sunday)

Halliday to start at Hampden?

Andy Halliday could be set for a surprise recall to the Rangers starting XI at Hampden today.

Halliday has only made five starts in the league for Rangers this year and hasn’t started since the 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock at the beginning of April.

But rumours circulating on social media suggest the former Middlesbrough and Bradford midfielder could return to the starting line-up. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Kenny Miller has revealed he’s keen to keep playing in the Scottish Premiership next season - whether at Rangers, or another side

• Dunfermline have hit out at Falkirk striker Myles Hippolyte, claiming he dived to win a penalty in the Bairns’ 2-1 win over the Pars yesterday

• Derek Ferguson has urged Pedro Caixinha not to start Joe Garner against Celtic, describing the 29-year-old striker as a ‘time bomb’