Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Juve star | Hearts want Tziolis | Rangers deny Alnwick link

Celtic rekindle interest in Hernanes; Hearts bring in ex-Barca winger and could sign experienced Greek midfielder and Mark Warburton refuses to be drawn on goalkeeper talk

Hernanes back on Celtic radar?

Celtic could rekindle their interest in Juventus midfielder Hernanes, with the Brazilian struggling for game time in Turin.

The 31-year-old was linked with Celtic in the summer, and while the former Lazio star stayed in Italy, it is thought he could exit Juventus before the transfer window closes.

Although tied to Juventus until 2018, Hernanes last made a league appearance for the club in November. (Various)

Hoops sweat over Gordon bid

Celtic are facing a stand-off with ‘keeper Craig Gordon amid interest from Chelsea.

Parkhead chiefs had planned to rush through contract talks with the ex-Hearts and Sunderland goalie but it is understood Gordon is keeping his options open despite Celtic knocking back a £3 million bid for the 34-year-old.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on 30-year-old PSG ‘keeper Salvatore Sirigu and could swoop for the Italian if a move for Gordon falls through. (Sunday Mail/The Sun)

Hearts eye Greek ace

Hearts have been linked with another signing just hours after bringing in ex-Barcelona winger Choulay on loan from Stoke City.

Ian Cathro is believed to be keen on a deal for Greek international midfielder Alexandros Tziolis, who has had spells with Panathinaikos, Werder Bremen, Racing Santander, PAOK, Monaco and APOEL.

The defensive midfielder has made 62 appearances for the national squad and has been linked with a move to Hearts following his release from PAOK. (Scotland on Sunday)

Warburton plays down Alwnick link

Mark Warburton has played down rumours linking Rangers with Port Vale goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, adding: “We never discuss our business.”

The Ibrox side has been linked with a £250,000 bid for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, formerly of Newcastle, but Warburton was adamant that ‘when something is completed, then we’ll talk about it.”

Alwnick is a former England Under-18 international, and had spells on loan at Gateshead and Bradford during his time at the Magpies. (Scotland on Sunday)

Onyekuru could yet join Celtic

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru could yet join Celtic, with current club Eupen making moves to sign replacements for the 19-year-old striker.

Onyekuru was linked with a £1 million move to Glasgow but interest cooled after the player’s agency firm cast doubt on the switch.

But with Brendan Rodgers still keen, and clubs in Germany, Russia and Turkey all keeping tabs on Onyekuru, the player could yet leave Belgium this window. (Various)

Lennon still keen on Commons

Neil Lennon is still keen on bringing Celtic attacker Kris Commons to Easter Road, despite the transfer window nearing its end.

Commons signed an emergency loan deal with Hibs in December, and scored two key goals as Hibs put space between themselves and Dundee United at the summit of the Championship.

And while he has since returned to Celtic, Lennon hasn’t given up hope of bringing Commons back to Leith. (Scotland on Sunday)