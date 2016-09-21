Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Grimi | Don’t buy Barton book, says Boyd | De Vries is ‘shaky’

Celtic linked with Argentinian left back; Kris Boyd urges Rangers fans not to buy Barton book and Dorus de Vries is not the answer to Celtic’s goalkeeping woes

Hoops keen on Grimi

Celtic have been linked with ex-AC Milan defender Leandro Grimi. The Argentinian left back would likely cost the Hoops around £600,000 with Brendan Rodgers seeking an experienced left back to challenge Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Sun)

Don’t buy Joey Barton’s book, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd has urged Rangers fans not to buy Joey Barton’s autobiography No Nonsense. The former Ibrox striker says Barton’s conduct leaves him “sick to my stomach”. (The Sun)

Barton has been ‘unfairly treated’

Ex-Scotland defender Kenny Burns believes Barton has been “unfairly treated” and has called on his former club Nottingham Forest to sign the Rangers midfielder. (Various)

Midfielder will get a second chance at Rangers

Former Rangers midfielder Ian Black believes his old friend Joey Barton will get a another opportunity to play for the Ibrox club and will make the most of it. (Daily Record)

Rangers will have little difficulty terminating Barton’s contract

If Joey Barton is found to have used offensive and demeaning language during his training ground bust-up it could be construed as gross misconduct, a sacking offence. (The Times)

New Celtic keeper is ‘shaky’, says Chris Sutton

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton has branded the club’s new goalkeeper Dorus de Vries “shaky” and declared the No 1 position at Parkhead as “up for grabs”. (The Sun)

Dons boss puts cup win ahead of beating Rangers

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says winning a cup would mean more to him than beating Rangers this weekend. (Various)

St Mirren in talks with Davies

St Mirren have held talks with former Derby and Forest boss Billy Davies about the vacant manager’s position. (Various)

Hibs prepare Bartley appeal

Hibs are preparing a strong case to appeal Marvin Bartley’s red card against Ayr United. (Edinburgh Evening News)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark says it would be “special” to get a Scotland call-up

• Paul Sturrock is facing legal action after claiming one of his ex-players missed training due to Viagra

• Steven Naismith was applauded by Everton fans despite scoring against them for Norwich

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>