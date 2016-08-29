Rumour Mill: Celtic eye Gamboa | Buaben to Ross County | McCarthy ‘can’t join Celtic’ | Hill vows ‘more’ in Old Firm clash

Celtic linked with West Brom right back Cristian Gamboa; Prince Buaben set for Ross County switch; Ronald Koeman blocks James McCarthy move to Celtic and Clint Hill vows ‘more’ from Rangers against Celtic

Celtic keen on Gamboa

CELTIC have been linked with West Brom’s £1 million-rated right back Cristian Gamboa.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on bringing in cover for first-choice right back Mikael Lustig, following Saidy Janko’s nervous outing against Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Costa Rican defender Gamboa, 26, hasn’t played for the Baggies since February and the former Rosenborg full back could be allowed to leave.

Celtic had been targeting a loan deal for Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom but the Anfield side are looking for a transfer fee rather than a loan arrangement. (Daily Mail)

Koeman blocks McCarthy move to Celtic

EVERTON boss Ronald Koeman has said there is no way he’d allow James McCarthy to join Celtic.

Former Hamilton midfielder McCarthy joined Everton from Wigan in a £13 million move two years ago but is reportedly keen to leave.

But Koeman said at the weekend: “We’d like to keep everybody and players like McCarthy need to stay.” (Herald Scotland)

Buaben set for Ross County switch

ROSS County have reportedly agreed a deal with Hearts for the transfer of midfielder Prince Buaben.

The 28-year-old, who has had spells at Dundee United, Watford and Carlisle came up through the ranks at Ajax, and spent time on loan at Partick Thistle during the 2014 season.

The Ghanaian midfielder, 28, is still to agree personal terms with the Staggies. (Sky Sports)

Kilmarnock eye duo

KILMARNOCK are weighing up a move for Morton striker Gary Oliver.

The former Hearts and Queen of the South forward only joined Ton in the summer for a fee of £20,000.

And Killie boss Lee Clark is also considering a move for Sheffield United right back Kieron Freeman. (Daily Record / Scottish Sun)

Hill vows to ‘do more’ in Celtic clash

RANGERS defender Clint Hill has vowed to do more as Rangers gear up for the Old Firm clash on September 10.

Ibrox boss Mark Warburton blasted his players after their 1-1 draw away to ten-man Kilmarnock, brainding it one of the worst displays of his tenure.

And 37-year-old Hill added: “Pretty much every game we’ve had a decent half and one that hasn’t quite clicked. We need to try to put our finger on it and learn over the next week to 10 days because we need two decent halves of football against Celtic.” (Daily Mail)

O’Connor hopes Cummings stays

FORMER Hibs and Scotland striker Garry O’Connor has said he hopes Jason Cummings is not lured away from Easter Road by a late bid this summer.

O’Connor, currently player/manager at Lowland League outfit Selkirk, added: “If I was him I would stay. He’s not the finished article, not by a long way. I wasn’t when I left. He’s still quite raw but he’s a good goalscorer who will continue to get better under Neil Lennon.” (The Scotsman)

Malta boss hoping to snatch something from Scotland game

MALTA boss Pietro Ghedin has admitted he doesn’t have time to try ‘new systems’ ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

Ghedin, who tends to set his teams up defensively, has said that although his team are underdogs ‘nearly every time’ they play, he is hopeful Malta can snatch something against Scotland from ‘a corner, a free kick, a penalty’. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Scotland are sweating over the fitness of Robert Snodgrass and Leigh Griffiths ahead of the tie in Malta

• Scotland winger Oliver Burke is ‘excited’ about his move to Germany after sealing a £13 million move to RB Leipzig from Nottingham Forest

• Dorus de Vries is determined to help Celtic stay at the top of the Scottish Premiership and believes that having competition for places is good