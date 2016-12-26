Rumour Mill: Celtic close in on Nagbe | Ciftci ‘can leave Celtic’ | Wallace could miss Old Firm clash

Darlington Nagbe closer to Hoops switch, Rogic and Wallace a doubt for Old Firm clash, Nadir Ciftci told he can leave Celtic, and Dembele tipped for full French cap in 2017

Nagbe primed for Celtic move

Celtic have moved a step closer to sealing a deal for the USA international Darlington Nagbe.

Portland Timbers have recruited Costa Rican midfielder David Guzman as a replacement for the 26-year-old, who hopes to complete his move to Celtic Park early next month.

It is expected Nagbe will cost £3 million, and has already been to Glasgow, watching Celtic’s defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. (Various)

Rogic a doubt for Old Firm clash

Tom Rogic is the latest injury doubt for the Old Firm fixture on Hogmanay.

The Australian midfielder missed the 3-0 victory over Hamilton Academical on Christmas Eve and will sit out Wednesday’s match against Ross County at Celtic Park.

However, team mate Leigh Griffiths is expected to be fit for the Derby after being withdrawn at Hamilton as a precaution. (Various)

Ciftci told he can leave Parkhead

Celtic have told Nadir Ciftci he can leave the club in January, but the Turkish striker is unlikely to be returning to Dundee United.

The Hoops will listen to both loan and permanent offers for the striker, who signed a four-year deal in summer 2015.

United boss Ray McKinnon dismissed talk linking Ciftci with a return to Tannadice. (STV)

Wallace in race to face Celtic

Mark Warburton is hopeful that Lee Wallace will be fit to face Old Firm rivals Celtic on Hogmanay despite the Ibrox skipper sustaining an injury in the 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday.

Wallace soldiered on, with Rangers having used all their subs, but Warburton is hopeful the left back will be fit for the New Year’s Eve showdown. (Various)

Saints aim to tie down duo

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown insists that he will do his utmost to keep Danny Swanson and Joe Shaughnessy at the club.

Both players have deals which expire this summer and each have been made offers by the club to prolong their stay.

“We are looking to keep Danny but he is not keen to sit down one-to-one so until such a time as he gets an agent there is not a lot the club can do,” said Brown.

Talks continue with Shaugnessy. (Courier)

Dembele tipped for France call-up

France boss Didier Deschamps has hinted at a call-up for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in the near future.

The 20-year-old found the net against Hamilton on Christmas Eve, and has impressed the coach of the national team with his performances at Celtic Park and with the French under-21s.

With 18 goals for Celtic, Dembele was name-checked by Deschamps as one of France’s most promising youngsters. (The Sun)

Cathro swats away Boyd talk

Ian Cathro dismissed the intrigue of Kris Boyd coming to Tynecastle on Tuesday evening as “noise”.

The Heart of Midlothian boss is looking for his first win at the fourth attempt, and called for togetherness and leadership among his players as he chose to brush off comments made by the Kilmarnock striker in his newspaper column prior to the appointment. (Daily Record)

Skacel ‘lucky to escape red’

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch believed Rudi Skacel should have been shown red in the club’s 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers.

The Czech midfielder provoked outrage during the Christmas Eve clash, including signs to the crowd and a crude challenge on McGeouch.

“He caught me on the ankle on the way up but if my leg was planted then he was catching me and it would have been a sore one,” said McGeouch.

“We thought he had a few different challenges that he got away with. And there were a few gestures to the fans as well on the way off.” (The Scotsman) Van Dijk in demand

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for former Celtic centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January.

The highly-rated Dutch defender is rumoured to be valued at more than £50 million by Southampton, but Guardiola says he is content with his current options at centre-back.

Van Dijk is also top of Ronald Koeman’s shortlist at Everton. (Various)