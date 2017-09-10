Rumour Mill: Celtic ace to miss Old Firm clash? | BT Sport ‘turned down IRA chants’ | Alves on Celtic showdown

Scott Brown sweating over ‘kick’ in Hamilton match; BT Sport confirms it altered settings to turn down Celtic fans’ IRA chants and Bruno Alves relishing Celtic-Rangers clash

Brown could face ban over ‘kick’

This clash with Hamilton defender Giannis Skondras could land Scott Brown a ban. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic captain Scott Brown could be forced to miss the first Celtic-Rangers clash of the season if he is reported for appearing to catch Hamilton defender Giannis Skondras with a kick during Friday night’s match.

BT pundits Ally McCoist and Chris Sutton both suggested Brown was lucky not to have been red-carded by referee Don Robertson.

But Brown could face a ban, and potentially missing the Old Firm clash on September 23, if the incident is reported to SFA compliance officer Tony McGlennan. (Sunday Mail)

BT Sport DID turn down volume on IRA chants

BT Sport has admitted adjusting the volume during Celtic’s 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical to quieten pro-IRA chants by fans.

Merry Ploughboy could be heard from the away support at the SuperSeal Stadium on Friday evening with a noticeable drop in volume for those watching at home, prompting viewers to take to social media to query the sound change.

The Irish folk song includes lyrics about going off to join the IRA. A spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed the decision to ‘adjust microphone settings’ so viewers would not be offended. (The Scotsman)

Alves won’t alter style for Old Firm clash

Rangers defender Bruno Alves has been sent off in every derby he’s ever played in - but the Portuguese veteran has no plans to alter his playing style.

The 35-year-old was sent off twice for Fenerbahce against Galatasaray, and also saw red for Porto against Benfica and Zenit St Petersburg agianst Spartak Moscow.

But Alves said: “I don’t want to repeat that because it is not good to leave the team with ten players in such a really important game.” (Scottish Sun)

Hoops slam SFA over Rangers tax case probe

Celtic have accused the SFA of ‘failure in leadership’ after the governing body rejected calls for an independent review into the Rangers tax case.

The SFA wrote to member clubs on Thursday to announce it would not take part in any review proposed by the Scottish Professional Football League, claiming “raking over the coals” would damage the game.

But in a scathing statement, Celtic insist supporters across Scotland are “entitled” to answers over the authorities’ handling of the financial collapse of oldco Rangers. (The Scotsman)

Lennon laments lack of cutting edge

Neil Lennon insisted he was delighted with Hibs’ performance against St Johnstone - even if the Easter Road side lacked a cutting edge up front.

Lennon, who watched his side hit back after going 1-0 down early in the second half, said: “We totally dominated all aspects of the game. Coming here and playing as well as that against a team who are streetwise and battle-hardened was good. We had clear-cut opportunities and that pleases me more than anything else. The only thing that doesn’t please me is that we didn’t take them.” (The Scotsman)

Chelsea fans rave about ex-Rangers starlet

Chelsea supporters have been raving about former Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour, who scored on his league debut for Chelsea Under-18s against Arsenal.

The 16-year-old netted in a 2-0 win and some Blues fans are already likening Gilmour to Cesc Fabregas.

One fan added: “Billy Gilmour is class! One of the few youngsters who I think will actually break into the first team at some stage!” (Scottish Sun)

Hearts defender set for return to action

Hearts defender Ashley Smith-Brown will return to action later this month after an injury-interrupted start to his Tynecastle career.

The on-loan Manchester City full-back hasn’t played for two months but should be fully fit in the next week to ten days. He was forced off just 28 minutes into his first competitive outing against Elgin City in July.

Since then, groin and ankle complaints have prevented him making any impact, but the 21-year-old should be back to face Partick Thistle on September 23. (Evening News)

Hibs defenders take first steps into coaching

Hibs’ five-man Scottish Cup-winning defence – David Gray, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon, Liam Fontaine and Lewis Stevenson – spent part of last week’s international break together on a course at Broadwood as they kicked off their quest to earn their coaching badges.

Hanlon was the youngest member of this Easter Road quintet who went through the first phase of obtaining their UEFA B Licence. The 27-year-old centre-back hopes to have plenty more years ahead of him as a player, but he has harboured a long-term desire to try his hand at coaching, with a view to giving himself such an option for the day he eventually hangs up his boots. (Evening News)