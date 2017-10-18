Rumour Mill: Bayern-Celtic line-ups leaked? | Rangers fans ‘would welcome back Ashley’ | Kenny Miller saga

German newspaper leaks supposed starting line-ups from tonight’s Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Celtic; pundit claims Gers fans would welcome back Mike Ashley and the Kenny Miller saga rumbles on

Bayern v Celtic starting line-ups leaked

German newspaper BILD has leaked the starting line-ups for Bayern Munich and Celtic - but the Hoops XI contains Jozo Simunovic, who has been ruled out through injury. Cristian Gamboa could come in with Mikael Lustig moving to centre half.

The other Celtic starters - Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Tierney, Armstrong, Brown, Ntcham, Roberts, Griffiths and Sinclair - appear likely, while there is just one change for Bayern from the starting line-up against Freiburg, with Sebastian Rudy replacing the injured Javi Martinez: Ulreich, Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba, Rudy, Thiago, Robben, Muller, Coman, Lewandowski. (BILD)

Gers fans ‘would welcome back Ashley’

Former Scotland international turned pundit Alan Brazil reckons Rangers fans would welcome back former shareholder Mike Ashley.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Brazil said: “Rangers fans couldn’t wait to get [Mike Ashley] out the door. But I know the way things are going at Rangers at the moment they’d have him back tomorrow – the ones who are in the know.”

Ashley, who earlier this week put Newcastle United up for sale – sold his remaining Rangers shares in June to fans group Club 1872 and businessman Julian Wolhardt. (The Sun)

Miller saga rumbles on

Kenny Miller’s agent David Baldwin has held talks with Ibrox director of football Mark Allen in the hope of resolving the lingering dispute between the striker and manager Pedro Caixinha.

The 38-year-old forward’s Gers career could be in doubt unless the matter is cleared up.

Caixinha claims Miller missed the win over St Johnstone with a hamstring injury. (Various)

Hanlon for Scotland?

Lewis Stevenson believes Hibs’ return to the top flight will lead to Easter Road team-mate Paul Hanlon becoming a Scotland regular.

And he claimed only the fact the Capital club had spent the past three seasons in the Championship had prevented the Scotland Under-21 captain from earning a full cap.

“He’s more than capable of playing for Scotland. I thought with the number of caps he got for the under-21s it would be inevitable. If he’d been playing in the Premiership it would have definitely happened by now.” (Evening News)

SRTRC slam Celtic fans over Sinclair claim

Show Racism the Red Card Scotland has rejected claims by Celtic fans that the charity turned a blind eye to racist slurs shouted at Scott Sinclair during an Old Firm match at Ibrox last season.

A spokesperson for the charity insisted it had reported the abuse to police in the aftermath of the game. (The Sun)

Dorigo ‘nearly joined Rangers’

Tony Dorigo has claimed he nearly jouined Rangers from Chelsea shortly before the 1991 ‘Battle of Britain’ with Leeds - but he instead joined the Elland Road side and helped them to the English title.

A swap deal involving the ex-England full-back with Derek Ferguson going the opposite way fell through. (Daily Record)

Hargreaves says Ulreich is weak link

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Owen Hargreaves has suggested stand-in goalkeeper Sven Ulreich could prove to be a weak spot in tonight’s Champions League group match.

Ulreich is deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer but ex-England international Hargreaves, now a pundit for BT Sport, said: “For whatever reason Bayern haven’t been at it this season and Manuel Neuer is missing which is a big thing.

“He isn’t incredibly busy but he makes important saves and the biggest weakness for Bayern is probably the fact he’s missing. But Celtic have to get up the pitch to test Sven Ulreich.” (Evening Times)

Albertz backs Celtic for EPL

Former Rangers midfielder Jorg Albertz reckons a move to the English Premier League would be good for Celtic - because they face no competition in Scotland.

The German ace said: “The big problem with Celtic has long been that they are not challenged in their league, which is a disadvantage for the Champions League.

“Celtic have been thinking about moving to the EPL for a long time, which would be a good thing, because their name and their legendary ‘Celtic Park’ are actually attractive for good players.” (Daily Record)

EPL would never accept Old Firm claims Dalglish

Former Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish reckons Celtic and Rangers would improve the English Premier League - but claimed the Old Firm would never bee accepted because they would be a force to be reckoned with.

Scotland legend Dalglish said: “At the end of the day, [the Old Firm] would enhance the quality of the Premier League. But then again I don’t see how any of the clubs in England would vote for them to come in.

“You wouldn’t vote them in because it’s two teams that are going to cause you problems.” (BetStars)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Everton are set to join the race for Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye. Celtic were linked with the Ghana striker earlier this month

• Michael O’Neill insists he hasn’t given the Scotland job a second thought as his attention is on Northern Ireland’s play-off against Switzerland

• Ex-Morton manager Allan McGraw has backed Derek McInnes for the Scotland job - but has admitted the former Ger is probably too young to leave club football

• Hearts’ midfield crisis has eased somewhat after both Ross Callachan and Harry Cochrane returned to training