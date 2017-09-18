Rumour Mill: Aston Villa eye Rangers ace | Sutton names duo Celtic should have signed | Windass to miss Old Firm clash?

Aston Villa - and others - keeping tabs on Morelos; Chris Sutton names two players Celtic should have signed and Windass could miss Old Firm clash after Partick gesture

Villa keen on Morelos

Alfredo Morelos was reportedly watched by scouts from five English clubs against Partick Thistle. Picture: SNS Group

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, after the former HJK Helsinki striker netted his sixth goal in six games against Partick Thistle.

The 21-year-old Colombian was recommended to the Ibrox club by former striker Jonatan Johansson, but scouts from Villa, as well as Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County and Reading all took in the match at Firhill and are thought to have been running the rule over the striker. (Various)

Sutton names two players Celtic could have signed

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has accused Celtic’s head of recruitment Lee Congerton of ‘missing a trick’ by not identifying a defender during the transfer window.

Speaking on BT Sport on Friday, Sutton questioned Congerton’s role and highlighted Huddersfield signing Mathias Jorgensen and Hull’s on-loan Chelsea starlet Fikayo Tomori as two possibilities.

Sutton said: “You have loads on social media saying what difference a £10 million centre half would have made against PSG. Jorgensen signed for Huddersfield in the summer, he was available.

“Fikayo Tomori – he’s better than anything Celtic have got at the moment. So there are two centre halves I have named. What is Lee Congerton doing? What is his role at the club?” (Various)

Windass ‘could miss Old Firm game’

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass could end up sitting out the hotly anticipated clash with Celtic - after making an obscene gesture to Partick Thistle fans during the 2-2 draw on Friday night.

According to the Daily Record, ‘Windass is in the frame to be offered a one match ban – with a fast track panel hearing penned in for Thursday’ if Rangers decide to contest the suspension.

However, Windass’s Ibrox team-mate Alfredo Morelos looks set to escape any retrospective action despite appearing to kick out at Thistle defender Jordan Turnbull. (Daily Record)

Lennon set to ring changes for Betfred clash

Neil Lennon is set to shuffle his pack for the Betfred Cup clash with Livingston after being angered by Hibernian’s second-half collapse against Motherwell.

Lennon said: “There will be changes, how many I don’t know. We can’t push the panic button yet because we have been playing quite well.”

Potential changes could see Lithuanian pair Vykintas Slivka and Deivydas Matulevicius start while young defender Ryan Porteous and highly-rated midfielder Fraser Murray could be in contention as well. (The Scotsman)

Foster faces rap over kicking door

St Johnstone defender Richard Foster could be rapped by the SFA after he kicked a hole in the referee’s door at Dens Park.

Foster was enraged that whistler Alan Muir disallowed a Saints goal before awarding Dundee a controversial penalty.

And the former Rangers and Aberdeen defender is said to have put his foot through Muir’s dressing room door after the final whistle - and could face action if Muir includes it in his report. (Scottish Sun)

Djoum blow for Hearts

Hearts have been dealt a blow with midfielder Arnaud Djoum facing four to five weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a medial ligament injury during Saturday’s win over Hamilton.

The Cameroonian was forced off at half-time after damaging his knee in a tackle during the first half. (Evening News)

John admits defensive game ‘needs work’

Rangers new boy Declan John has admitted the defensive side of his game needs work - after playing nearly 80 minutes at left back against Partick Thistle.

The on-loan Cardiff City player made an earlier-than-anticipated debut for the Gers after captain Lee Wallace picked up an injury after just 12 minutes of Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Firhill.

John said: “I didn’t expect to get a call so early on. I was really happy to get on and I thought I did quite well. I need to work on my defending but going forward I do have that in my locker.” (Various)

Forrest fires warning to Rangers

Celtic winger James Forrest believes Brendan Rodgers’ men can eclipse their 5-1 success at Ibrox in April when they return there for Saturday’s first derby of the season.

This weekend’s encounter will see the Scottish champions line up against a very different Rangers team from the one that succumbed to the heaviest Ibrox loss in the fixture.

Forrest, asked if it was possible to improve on 5-1, said: “Yes. That is what it is all about. It is about getting better and doing even more. We will be going there and looking for another positive result.” (The Scotsman)

Anderlecht fans protest after Kortrijk draw

Fans of Anderlecht protested against manager Rene Weiler after the team failed to win again at the weekend.

Anderlect are already nine points off league leaders Club Brugge, and have only won two league games this season. They needed a late goal from former Celtic target Henry Onyekuru to grab a draw with Kortrijk.

Celtic travel to Belgium on Champions League duty later this month. (Various)

NEWS IN BRIEF

• Harry Redknapp has admitted there is ‘every chance’ Birmingham City is the last team he will manage, but the 70-year-old refused to rule out another job in football

• Kari Arnason has urged his Aberdeen team-mates to step up if they want to challenge Celtic. The Dons drew 1-1 with Kilmarnock at the weekend despite dominating for long periods of the match