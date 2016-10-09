Rumour Mill: Arsenal to sign Celtic star? | Strachan hails ‘outstanding’ Martin | Youth key for Rangers future?

Scotland struggle to a point at home against lowly-ranked Lithuania, Arsenal set to swoop for Tierney plus more news and gossip in Sunday’s Rumour Mill

Scotland struggle to a point against Lithuania

Critics have suggested that Gordon Strachan is falling victim to his loyalty towards players rather than selecting the best starting XI after Scotland failed to beat Lithuania at Hampden.

Scotland rescued a point in the last few minutes of the game having gone behind in the 58th minute.

Lithuania are ranked 117th in the world. Scotland face Slovakia on Tuesday

Arsenal to swoop for Celtic star

Interest is growing in Kieran Tierney, with Arsenal being the latest side linked with the Celtic left-back, however Man City also remain keen.

With Nacho Monreal reaching his peak years and some suggesting that Kieran Gibbs is not up to scratch for the Gunners, could a move to London suit the Celtic starlet? (Various)

“Outstanding” Chris Martin hailed by Scotland boss

Gordon Strachan was heavily criticised for his starting side with many hitting out at the selection of Chris Martin. who is yet to score for his side this season.

However, the Scotland manager praised Martin for his performance and the way that his play brought in other players to the game.

Many have been critical of Martin and 2 of the 3 shots on target for Scotland came after a second striker had been brought on. It remains to be seen if he will lead the line once more against Slovakia on Tuesday. (Various)

Xavi predicts how Celtic will fare in Europe

Former Barcelona star Xavi has said that he thinks Celtic could make it through their Champions League group.

The football legend said that he believed there was no doubt that the Glasgow side were in the toughest group in the competition.

He praised the performance against Manchester City but thinks Celtic will need to have such a display against other teams in the group to have a chance of going through. (The Sun)

Rangers youngsters can come good for club according to Mark Warburton

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has said that he has no doubt that some of the young talent coming through at Rangers could one day make the grade for the club.

The manager is hoping that youngsters can eventually be pushing to make the first team and Warburton believes that his side has quality right through the entire youth system (Evening Times)

Rangers v Celtic Hogmanay fixture ‘decided’ on back of a napkin

The idea of a Celtic v Rangers match on Hogmanay was devised on the back of a napkin according to the fixture planners in Scottish football.

Owen-Thomas explained that the idea of pitching fixture lists to the SPFL came when at a restaurant. (Daily Record)

Jackie McNamara undecided on York Future

Former Scotland international Jackie McNamara has said that he is unsure about his future at the club but has not made a decision about whether he will continue on as manager.

A late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Braintree against York with McNamara keen to turn things around for his side. (BBC)

