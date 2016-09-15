Roy Keane unleashes rant after Celtic loss to Barcelona

Roy Keane insists Celtic have to change their mindset if they’re going to live up to their ‘big club’ tag in European football.

The former Celtic midfielder launched into the rant on ITV while dissecting the Scottish champions’ 7-0 loss in Barcelona.

Despite the obvious gulf in class between the two sides, not to mention the financial disparity, Keane believes Celtic should act like they belong among the elite of Europe and not act like qualifying for the group stages is the ultimate goal.

He said: “On one hand we’re being told Celtic are a great club, great tradition, great history, and then they go and lose 7-0 to Barcelona. And people are saying, well these things, it’s acceptable.

“The whole mindset has to change. Don’t accept, especially away from home, being the whipping boys of Europe.

“They need to do a lot better in Europe. Easier said than done, of course. But even in qualifying, they were poor in the qualifying games. They scraped through.

“When they qualified for the group the celebrations for me were way over the top. I actually thought they’d won the competition? People were hugging each other, the manager, the coaches the players.

“It’s Celtic, a huge club.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Barcelona and Real Madrid track Dembele | Old Firm eye Hourihane | Hearts seek permanent move for Watt

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY