Roy Keane: Celtic are not learning from European mistakes

Roy Keane believes Celtic are failing to learn from their lessons in Europe after Wednesday night’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The Parkhead side lost 3-0 in the Allianz Arena as goals from Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels gave the hosts a comfortable win.

It wasn’t quite the embarrassment of the 5-0 home defeat suffered at the hands of PSG earlier in this campaign, or the 7-0 trouncing in the Nou Camp last term, though the home side did miss several additional chances to run up the scoreline.

Keane, who spent five months with Celtic in the twilight of his career, believes only luck stopped his former club from experiencing similar pain.

He told ITV’s Champions League coverage: “It was a tough night for Celtic obviously, it was always going to be a difficult game for them.

“It wasn’t just the goals they conceded, but the chances they gave up, players ball-watching and lacking concentration, not smelling danger, and they gave up some easy chances - they were lucky it was only three.

“You talk about them learning, but from looking at Celtic over the last one or two years in Europe, they’re not learning. They’re making exactly the same mistakes against top opposition. To me, they’re not learning.”

