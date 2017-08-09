Roy Aitken speaks of ‘huge honour’ after being named Celtic ambassador

Former Celtic captain Roy Aitken spoke of the “huge honour” of being named as the new club ambassador.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Roy Aitken during his playing days at Parkhead. Picture: Gordon Rule

Aitken, who made 672 appearances for the Parkhead club, joins Celtic heroes Billy McNeill, Davie Hay and Tom Boyd in the role and will represent the Scottish treble-winners across a range of activities.

Aitken, who could play in midfield or in defence, won 57 Scotland caps and featured in both the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

He told the club’s official website: “It is a huge honour for me to be asked by Celtic to become a club ambassador.

“Celtic was part of my life for so many years but even in recent times and from a distance, the club has always been so dear to me.

“I was privileged enough in May to attend the wonderful tribute to the Lisbon Lions and it is nights like this - and wonderful seasons such as the one we have enjoyed - which will always make me so proud to have served the club as a player and captain and of course, be so proud to be a Celtic supporter.

“The way in which the club, the supporters, the players, the management team, our great former players all connected to create such a wonderful year was an amazing achievement and one which will stay with us for a long time.

“It showed everything that was great about Celtic and I know as Celtic fans we will all be looking ahead to another exciting season.

READ MORE - 4 reasons Manchester City should loan Patrick Roberts back to Celtic

“Now, for me to be asked to be a Celtic ambassador and part of this great club again is a very special honour for me. I look forward to doing all I can to help and support Celtic in any way, and to once again represent one of the biggest and best institutions in football.”

Aitken was an inspirational figure for Celtic during the club’s double-winning centenary season in 1987/88. He won six league championships, five Scottish Cups and one League Cup with the Hoops.

He later went into management with, among others, Aberdeen, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and the Scotland national team.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “We are delighted that Roy has accepted our invitation to become a Celtic ambassador. Roy is a man who made such a tremendous contribution to the club, spending 17 years with Celtic and making nearly 700 appearances for the club.

“He is a figure who commands huge respect in football, and particularly amongst our support, and we know he will be a fantastic ambassador for Celtic. He has always had such affection for the club and although time has passed since he left, his passion for the club remains so strong.

“We are delighted that Roy will be part of the club again, I know he, too, is very excited about returning.”

READ MORE - Celtic 5 - 0 Kilmarnock: Youthful Celts sweep aside Killie