Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Marks out of 10 for every player in the victorious Celtic side following the club’s away win in Rosenborg.

GK - Craig Gordon - 6

Every shot on target was hit straight at the Celtic goalkeeper, so there wasn’t a whole lot for him to do. Though he was asked to come and claim a couple of crosses in the period after half-time where Rosenborg were at their most threatening.

RB - Mikael Lustig - 6

The right-back missed two guilt-edged chances in either half, and while his defending was strong on the night, he was a little off with his passing at times.

CB - Erik Sviatchenko - 6

Almost scored with a header from a Jonny Hayes cross before being forced from the action through injury.

CB - Jozo Simunovic - 9

An almost clairvoyant performance from the centre-back who always seemed to be in the right place when Celtic needed him most. Incredible to think he looked set to leave the club this time last year. Without his display on Wednesday night, it’s hard to imagine Celtic advancing.

LB - Kieran Tierney - 8

Another excellent European showing from the 20-year-old, who was Celtic’s premier attacking outlet in the first-half and never appeared to tire throughout the 90 minutes bombing up and down the wing.

DM - Scott Brown - 5

The first half will not be a 45 minutes of football the Celtic captain will wish to remember. Caught in possession on a couple of occasions, he was also very erratic with his passing. He did improve as the game went on, as Celtic dropped deeper as a team and his job was more about protecting the defence and less about trying to start moves.

MC - Stuart Armstrong - 6

Had a couple of strong runs, including leading a counter in the 57th minute which led to a chance for Kieran Tierney, though overall he wasn’t quite his usual dynamic self. Passing was a little wayward at times, too.

MC - Callum McGregor - 7

He improved on the ball as the game went on and, as his confidence grew, he started to be a pivot for Celtic, linking defence and attack. Away from the play he worked tirelessly throughout, getting to second balls and helping to disrupt Rosenborg’s flow.

RW - Jonny Hayes - 7

Enjoyed a bright opening period where he had full-back Birger Meling desperately trying to guess whether he was going to go left or right, and chucked in a few dangerous balls into the box. Faded as the game wore on and was hooked for Leigh Griffiths.

FC - James Forrest - 7

A strange yet match-winning performance. Up front he battled hard to provide some sort of central focal point, but it wasn’t an experiment that was altogether successful, even if he did have a couple of first-half chances. Shortly after being switched back to the right wing he thundered in a terrific goal which eventually proved to be the difference between the sides, then missed one of the most glaring one-on-ones you’re ever likely to see.

LW - Scott Sinclair - 7

In an attacking sense Celtic’s inside-left has enjoyed better evenings, but he worked tirelessly throughout the match to provide support to Kieran Tierney and his direct run through the centre of the Rosenborg attack in the 69th minute led to the winning goal.

SUBS

DC - Nir Bitton - 7

The midfielder was asked to fill in at centre-back following the injury loss of Erik Sviatchenko and he did an admirable job in the unfamiliar role. Caused a few problems by Nicklas Bendtner, but it never looked too likely to hurt Celtic.

FC - Leigh Griffiths - 9

An excellent performance from the striker who helped turn the game in Celtic’s favour. Showed he’s more than just a goalscorer with some great link-up play, and could have had a pair of assists on another night.

MC - Tom Rogic - 7

Had a shocker of a first touch when he could have been through on goal at 1-0. Other than that he added some additional attacking menace to the Celtic midfield, as the visitors looked the team more likely to add to the scoring.