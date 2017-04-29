Rangers speak out after pitch invasion and monkey gestures

Rangers issued a statement in the aftermath of the 5-1 home defeat by Celtic following two incidents involving their supporters.

A fan leapt from the Govan Stand to confront visiting captain Scott Brown as the Celtic players celebrated Scott Sinclair’s opener from the penalty spot.

Referee John Beaton and Rangers full-back James Tavernier had to restrain the intruder before he was removed by police.

Another supporter in the Rangers end of the ground appeared to direct monkey gestures towards Sinclair.

The statement from the Ibrox club said: “Rangers do not condone any form of unacceptable behaviour and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”