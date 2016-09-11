Rangers’ Philippe Senderos can bounce back from red card

Captain Lee Wallace has backed new recruit Philippe Senderos to bounce back from a horrorshow in the centre-back’s Rangers debut.

The Swiss international joined the Ibrox club on transfer deadline day and was immediately thrown into the deep end, starting alongside Rob Kiernan at the heart of the Rangers defence for the first Old Firm game this season.

Instead of rising to the challenge, Senderos endured one of the toughest afternoons in his 14-year career. Partially at fault for Celtic’s second and third goals, he was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in quick succession, which may have attributed to Celtic turning a 3-1 victory into a 5-1 mauling as the hosts took advantage of a makeshift Rangers back three consisting of Wallace, James Tavernier and Joey Barton.

Asked if he was disappointed with the 31-year-old, Wallace, pictured, was unequivocal in his answer.

He said: “I’m not disappointed in Philippe, no chance. We’re just disappointed about the full game and going down to ten men made it difficult. Philippe was rightly sent off but I spoke to him and told him not to be too down. He’s a professional. He’s done more in the game than me, so he knows the situation.”

The defeat leaves Rangers four points adrift of Celtic, having played a game more, but Wallace insists there should be no talk of a one-horse race for the title just yet.

He added: “We realise the gap will be bigger if Celtic’s game in hand is won. But it’s early in the season and there’s a long way to go. I listen to guys who have experienced these bad memories before, this bad feeling. Guys like Davie Weir, Jim Stewart, Kenny Miller – they know how quickly things can turn around. There’s too much football to be played for anyone to be talking about who’s winning league titles.”