Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha hits out at Scott Brown for ‘elbow’

Pedro Caixinha hit out at Celtic captain Scott Brown for what he perceived to be an elbow on Alfredo Morelos

The Rangers boss clashed with the midfielder as the teams headed down the tunnel after Craig Thomson had blown for half-time. Moments earlier Morelos and Brown had a coming together.

Caixinha felt the elbow was deliberate from Brown when speaking to Sky Sports.

He said: “I just told him, to be clear, with me on the pitch you are not giving me an elbow. Everyone allows you to do it, but not with me. Loud and clear.

“I don’t care if he got the message. I’m here to face whatever I need to face. When these things happen someone needs to take decisions. I’m here to take my decisions but all the others in other jobs need to take theirs. It’s the second time in a row I watch this here in Ibrox.”