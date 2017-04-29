Rangers 1 - 5 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings for each Celtic player out of ten after the champions waltzed past rivals Rangers with their second 5-1 victory of the season.

CRAIG GORDON - 6

Enjoyed a watching brief for most of the game. Was eventually beaten by Miller but points were safe by then.

MIKAEL LUSTIG - 8

Put in a strong performance at right-back, allowing little to get past him and his solo goal capped a fine display.

JOZO SIMUNOVIC- 7

Powerful and commanding for the most part at the heart of the Celtic defence.

DEDRYCK BOYATA - 7

Showed his strength to cope easily with Martyn Waghorn and then Joe Garner, and had time to score the fourth.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 9

The young left-back watched the last game at Ibrox among the Celtic supporters due to injury and enjoyed himself even more on the pitch, his runs down the flank causing problems for the home defence.

SCOTT BROWN - 8

The Hoops captain successfully appealed a red card to allow him to play and was as influential as ever in the midfield.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 7

One of Celtic’s best players this season, he kept the midfield ticking along.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 8

The attacking midfielder’s mobility made it difficult for Rangers to pick him up. Drilled in his second goal of the week against Rangers, following his William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final counter at Hampden Park.

PATRICK ROBERTS - 7

Won the penalty and gave Myles Beerman a tough time with pace and trickery. Flashed a drive just over the bar in first-half.

SCOTT SINCLAIR - 8

Slotted away the penalty with ease before missing two good chances. Always a threat and looked like he could have easily went up a gear.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 9

Starting in the place of injured Moussa Dembele, the Scotland striker thundered in a strike for Celtic’s second, then hit the bar before assisting for Dedryck Boyata’s header. An impressive afternoon’s work.

Substitutes:

JAMES FORREST (for Roberts, 72 mins) - 5

Game was over when the Scotland attacker came on.

TOM ROGIC (for Armstrong, 77 mins) - 5

The Australian midfielder enjoyed what had turned into a party when he took over from Armstrong.