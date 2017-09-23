Rangers 0 - 2 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for each and every Celtic player after they defeated their rivals with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Craig Gordon - 8

It was the perfect performance following a spat with Chris Sutton. Dominating his box, Gordon constantly made the right decision whether to catch or punch. And when he was called into action made a point-blank stop from Morelos.

Mikael Lustig - 6

The Swede was required to play a defensive full-back role, tucking in when his team had the ball. Had a couple of erratic moments in the first-half but all-in-all a typically solid performance.

Dedryck Boyata - 7

For the Belgian to have been out for so long and deliver a performance of such assurance speaks volumes. Rodgers is a big fan and he managed to combat the physical presence of Morelos.

Jozo Simunovic - 6

The Bosnian centre-back could easily have conceded a penalty when felling Morelos after tackling with the wrong foot. Other than that it was a comfortable afternoon at Ibrox.

Kieran Tierney - 8

Offered more freedom to attack than Lustig, it was the type of high-quality performance expected of the full-back. Candeias has been a potent threat for Rangers but was kept quiet by the best young full-back in the world.

Scott Brown - 7

A captain’s performance. He sat, he patrolled and controlled. He was more influential against Dundee but at Ibrox it was a case of giving the team a platform to play for, offering a fixed point as Armstrong drove forward.

Stuart Armstrong - 9

The best player on the park. He offered verticality and power from midfield linking well with Rogic. Constantly attacked the space behind the Rangers midfield, effectively running around, over and through Dorrans time and again. When it needed it he would sit and offer a physical presence alongside Brown.

Patrick Roberts - 7

For a while it appeared that it was going to be a frustrating day. He tortured Hodson with little end product before providing an incisive pass to set up Griffiths. His momentum is slowly building.

Tom Rogic - 8

Another classy performance from the Australian. Helped by the lack of coverage in the midfield from Rangers but he picked up intelligent positions, offering a constant threat before thumping in the opening goal which changed the game.

Scott Sinclair - 8

Despite a quiet first half, an all-round typical display from the Englishman as he twisted and turned his way past Tavernier time and again in the second half. It seemed that if he wanted to he could have upped his intent.

Leigh Griffiths - 7

The hitman was handled well by teenager McCrorie. He steered a header over the bar in the first half but rarely got in behind or down the side of the Rangers defence. Then, in the second-half, he did. And scored.

Subs

Callum McGregor - 7 - Picked up where Rogic left off in offering a composed midfield presence, providing further control for the away side.

James Forrest - 6 - The winger stretched the game as Rangers pushed forward. A fine cameo.

Moussa Dembele - 6 - Given another ten minutes to build up his match fitness.

