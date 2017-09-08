PSG ‘will rest Neymar against Metz’ to save him for Celtic tie

Paris Saint-Germain are set to give Neymar Jr. the night off against Metz tonight in a bid to keep the Brazilian forward fresh for next Tuesday’s Champions League group clash with Celtic.

Neymar played for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier agianst Colombia earlier this week along with fellow PSG team-mates Marquinhos, Dani Alves and Thiago Silva.

Neymar Jr. played for Brazil against Colombia on Monday, and will be rested ahead of the tie with Celtic. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

But the quartet only returned on Wednesday and Unai Emery could rest some or all of them in the Ligue 1 clash with Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.

Thiago Silva is already a doubt for the Group B opener while Angel Di Maria faces a spell on the sidelines after tearing a thigh muscle on international duty.

Emery is keen to have as strong a team as possible available for next Tuesday and could rest a number of first-teamers tonight.

However, Kylian Mbappe is almost certain to make his debut for PSG.

Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Neymar Jr. and Marco Verratti share a joke during training. Unai Emery could choose to rest a number of first-teamers against Metz this evening. Picture: Getty Images

The French side have a number of strong options in reserve, with the likes of Belgian international Thomas Meunier, German winger Julian Draxler and 22-year-old centre back Presnel Kimpembe all in contention for a starting berth.