PSG ultras hail ‘mythical’ Celtic Park as ‘best trip’

Celtic’s Paradise home has gained another set of fans after PSG ultras followed the club’s chairman in praising Celtic Park.

Fans of the Parisians were taken aback back the “mythical” stadium and atmosphere, comparing it to Liverpool’s Anfield and Borussia Dortmund’s Signal-Iduna Park.

While the fans enjoyed the club’s dominant display as they swept aside Celtic for the 5-0 win, they were also delighted about having pints bought for them.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who took charge following Qatar Sports Investments’ takeover of the club in 2011, was effusive in his praise of his visit to the stadium saying “I think that was the best atmosphere I have ever experienced in my life” and “Celtic’s supporters were really wonderful”.

Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien, fans from fan group Collectif Ultras Paris followed suit, enthusing about the stadium, fans and trip in general.

Supporter Mika said: “Celtic, Liverpool and Dortmund are three mythical stadiums for live big matches. We knew since the 1995 match that the Scots knew how to receive and that we would be welcome. There is mutual respect, even if during the game it was a beautiful fight of songs.

“In every bar where there were guys from Celtic buying us pints.”

Fellow ultra Patrice said: “It was an incredible atmosphere. They are very welcoming. The end of the match was really nice. This is the best trip of my life.”

