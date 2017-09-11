PSG should not take Celtic lightly says Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts has warned Paris Saint-Germain not to underestimate Celtic ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions Leagues group stage opener.

There is huge anticipation building in Glasgow, with the French stars scheduled to land in the city this afternoon ahead of training and a press conference at Celtic Park tonight.

Roberts’ latest stint back on loan at Celtic started in his side’s 4-1 win at Hamilton on Friday. At the same time, PSG were putting together an even more handsome victory – 5-1 away to Metz in Ligue 1.

Big-money signings Neymar and debutant Kylian Mbappe both scored in the rout, while Uruguayan Edison Cavani struck twice for Unai Emery’s side. Yet Roberts is confident Celtic possess the potential to cause PSG problems.

Celtic must also try to cope with Bayern Munich as well as Anderlecht in another tough group for the Scottish champions. “Last year we competed against the best and this year we have a similar type of group,” he said. “We go into it the same way. But we are more experienced now. We know what the Champions League is like. We will go into it more confident and hopefully get something out of the games.”

“Obviously the league we play in isn’t the same as their league,” he added, with reference to PSG. “It is a bit underestimated. But we know the quality we have in the team. On our day we can kill teams off. The first game is at Celtic Park which is important for us. If we get the fans behind us then we can hurt them with our counter attacks and our speed. We have some real firepower with the new lad [Odsonne Edouard] coming in and Griff [Leigh Griffiths].

Edouard, who scored on his debut for Celtic at Hamilton on Friday after signing on loan from PSG, is eligible to play against his parent club tomorrow. Roberts is also raring to go after missing the first few weeks of the season while his future was sorted out. “It is good,” said Roberts. “We shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Roberts believes Celtic can take heart from the way they matched Manchester City in a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last season after being humbled 7-0 by Barcelona in their opening group game a year ago this week. He also sees no reason why Celtic should be cowed when playing against such glamour sides.

“They are all humans at the end of the day, and so am I,” added Roberts. “I give my best. I want to perform at the highest level.”