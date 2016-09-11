Post-war hat-tricks in competitive Old Firm games

Moussa Dembele stole the show at Celtic Park on Saturday with the first hat-trick in an Old Firm league game since 1966. Much was expected of the Frenchman after he arrived from Fulham but the red-hot form of Leigh Griffiths meant Dembele has been forced to play second fiddle so far this season. However, his perfect derby hat-trick – a header and finishes with his right foot and then left foot – allowed him to put an indelible stamp on this fixture and achieve something even former Celtic and Rangers greats such as Henrik Larsson, Brian Laudrup, Charlie Nicholas and Derek Johnstone could not manage.

Stevie Chalmers

Celtic's Stevie Chalmers was the last man to score an Old Firm league hat-trick before Moussa Dembele. Picture: SNS

Prior to Saturday, you have to go back 50 years since a hat-trick was scored in an Old Firm league derby. The last man to do it before Dembele was Celtic striker Stevie Chalmers whose treble on 3 January 1966 helped his side to a 5-1 win. The victory would help Celtic clinch the league title that season, their first under Jock Stein and the first of their run of nine in a row.

Ally McCoist

The last hat-trick in a competitive Old Firm match before Dembele’s came in the 1983-84 League Cup final at Hampden when Ally McCoist scored all Rangers’ goals in a 3-2 win over Celtic. McCoist fired Rangers 2-0 ahead with a penalty and then a second goal after a flick on by Sandy Clark. But Celtic fought back and levelled matters through Brian McClair and a Mark Reid penalty. In extra-time referee Bob Valentine awarded Rangers another penalty. McCoist stepped up and saw Pat Bonner save his effort but the Rangers striker was first to react and scored the rebound to win the cup for the Ibrox side.

Harry Hood

Former Celtic striker Harry Hood also bagged an Old Firm League Cup hat-trick. He scored three in the semi-final on 5 December 1973 which Celtic won 3-1 but the Parkhead side would go on to lose the final ten days later to Dundee.

Billy McPhail

The Celtic forward scored a hat-trick of headers in the celebrated 7-1 League Cup final win over Rangers on 19

October 1957. The scoreline remains a record in any major British football final and is the record margin of victory in an Old Firm game.

Johnny Hubbard

The South African striker made sure it was a happy new year for Rangers fans when he netted a treble against Celtic in the league on 1 January 1955. Rangers won the match at Ibrox 4-1 in front of 65,000. Hubbard is the only foreign player in Rangers’ history to score a hat-trick against Celtic.

Jimmy Duncanson

The first post-war hat-trick in an Old Firm league game was scored by Rangers striker Jimmy Duncanson on 1 January 1949 at Ibrox as the home side won 4-0. Rangers would go on to win the title that season, pipping Dundee by a point. Celtic finished a distant sixth behind Hibs, East Fife and Falkirk.

Hat-tricks in Glasgow Cup, Glasgow Charity Cup and friendlies not included.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>