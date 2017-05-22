Poll: Will Celtic go undefeated again next season?

It seems inconceivable, but then we thought the same about a single undefeated season when the media started to hype Celtic’s chances back in November. Besides, Celtic’s current 39-game unbeaten Ladbrokes Premiership run still pales in comparison to the European record, set by Steaua Bucharest in the late 1980s, which stands at 104 league games without defeat.

And can we really be sure that there will be a greater threat to Celtic next season from within Scottish football?

Are Rangers getting better? Those pining for a title race would like to think so, but there’s little indication as yet that they’ll be able to defeat their rivals in one game, let alone mount a challenge.

Aberdeen will lose players this summer, while St Johnstone are a dependable, but ageing, top six contender. As for Hearts and Hibs, who knows what 2017/18 will look like for them.

Celtic, meanwhile, will spend big in the hopes of securing Champions League football once again. As good as they’ve been, they could get even stronger.

Then again, when it comes to an undefeated season, the margin of error is wafer thin. One slip, one red card, one refereeing error and it could come to an end.

So, with all that in mind, will lightning strike twice?

