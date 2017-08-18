Poll: Will Armstrong or Roberts make a bigger impact for Celtic this season?

Celtic appear to have completed two major signings in the space of one day. First Stuart Armstrong put pen to paper on a new contract, then the club reportedly agreed a deal to re-sign Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City.
Both represent tremendous business for the Parkhead club, but which player do you believe will have the bigger impact next season?
