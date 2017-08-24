Poll: Which Pot A opponent should Celtic want in Champions League draw?

Celtic will learn their Champions League opponents early on Thursday evening after the draw is made for the group stages.

Having been dealt a ‘group of death’ last year, Brendan Rodgers may be looking for a kinder draw. Having said that, there’s no greater thrill than taking on a world famous club, especially under the floodlights at Celtic Park. So, in your opinion, which Pot A opponents should Celtic be looking to face?

SEE ALSO

• Best and worst Champions League group stage draws for Celtic

• Four things Celtic fans should know about Rivaldo Coetzee