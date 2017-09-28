Peter Lawwell hails Brendan Rodgers’ success ‘with Ronny Deila’s team’

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has paid tribute to Brendan Rodgers and his ‘remarkable’ achievements with a squad of players from Ronny Deila’s time as Parkhead boss.

Rodgers led the Hoops to their first Champions League victory on the road since beating Spartak Moscow 3-2 in 2012 when they defeated Belgian outfit Anderlecht in Brussels.

Ronny Deila gesticulates during Celtic's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers. The Hoops lost on penalties, spelling the end of Deila's tenure. Picture: John Devlin

And Lawwell praised Rodgers after he succeeded the Norwegian boss last summer.

Lawwell told STV: “It’s been remarkable; the majority of the players that appeared for the first team each week and appeared last night were at Celtic with Ronny Deila before Brendan arrived.

“So he’s done an incredible job. He’s an outstranding manager and outstanding coach and I’m delighted for him.

“The amount of work he’s put in, the coaches out in, the way the players have developed and the way they are performing - it’s been remarkable, really.”

Rodgers led Celtic to a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in Brussels last night. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Just two players who started in Brussels last night - Olivier Ntcham and Scott Sinclair - were signed by Rodgers.

Deila arrived at Celtic in June 2014, succeeding Neil Lennon, and won two league titles and one Scottish League Cup before eventually departing after the Hoops lost on penalties to Rangers, then in the Championship. in the Scottish Cup semi-final in 2016.