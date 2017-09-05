Peter Lawwell appointed to key European Clubs Association role

Have your say

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has been appointed to the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA).

The ECA is the only independent body that represents football clubs at European level, with a focus on promoting and safeguarding the clubs’ interests on football matters.

Lawwell was elected to the role ahead of the 2017-19 membership cycle, with Juventus president Andrea Agnelli taking the reins as chairman, succeeding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Celtic chief will also form part of the four-man team who will represent the ECA on UEFA’s Professional Football Strategy Council, and will also be involved with the UEFA Club Competitions Committee.

He is joined by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Paris Saint-Germain’s Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Ed Woodward of Manchester United.

Lawwell has been involved with the ECA at Executive Board level since 2014, when he joined the board after Zoran Mamic, then Dinamo Zagreb manager, resigned his position.

Other notable members on the board include former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who was elected 2nd Vice-Chairman; Ivan Gazidis of Arsenal and Bayern Munich’s legal chief Michael Gerlinger.

The Executive Board is as follows:

Chairman: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus).

1st Vice-Chairman: Pedro López Jiménez (Real Madrid); 2nd Vice-Chairman: Edwin van der Sar (AFC Ajax); 3rd Vice-Chairman: Dariusz Mioduski (Legia Warsaw); 4th Vice-Chairman: Aki Riihilahti (HJK Helsinki).

Members: Ed Woodward (Manchester United), Ivan Gazidis (Arsenal), Josep Maria Bartomeu (Barcelona), Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Paris Saint-Germain), Jean-Michel Aulas (Olympique Lyonnais), Michael Gerlinger (FC Bayern München), Michael Verschueren (RSC Anderlecht), Domingos Oliveira (Benfica), Anders Hørsholt (FC København), Peter Lawwell (Celtic).