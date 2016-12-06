Pep Guardiola laments penalty call in Celtic draw

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his side were denied a clear last-minute penalty against Celtic in the Champions League.

The final group match finished 1-1 after Kelechi Iheanacho cancelled out Patrick Roberts’ opener.

Each side had their chances to win, though City feel they should have been awarded a spot-kick right at the death as Jozo Simunovic handled Leroy Sané’s cross.

The Celtic defender was already in his sliding motion when the ball struck his hand, and though the BT Sport pundits were in agreement that it was not enough to constitute deliberate handball, Guardiola believed his side had been wronged.

The City manager referenced an incident in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat against Chelsea - where Gary Cahill got away with a handball inside the penalty area - when asked about the incident on BT Sport.

He said: “One day. One day, who knows. It was the same in the last game. Maybe one day they will give it.”

When asked why he thought it wasn’t given, he said: “You should go to the referee’s room, I don’t know. Every game is like this, every game.”

