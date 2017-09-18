Paul Wilson, ex-Celtic star, dies aged 66

Ex-Celtic star Paul Wilson has died at the age of 66, the club have announced.

The midfielder, who also featured in attack, played for the club for 11 years and was a member of the famous group of youngsters dubbed the Quality Street Gang.

He helped Celtic win five major trophies, including two league titles and the 1975 Scottish Cup final where he netted twice in a 3-1 win over Airdrieonians.

He would later go on to play for Motherwell and Partick Thistle, and won a solitary cap for Scotland.

A statement on the Celtic website read: “Everyone at Celtic is saddened to hear of the death of former player, Paul Wilson, who passed away earlier today at the age of 66.

“Speaking to the official Celtic match programme back in 2014 to mark the anniversary of him signing for the Hoops, Paul said of his proudest moment as a Celt: ‘Just pulling on the jersey, as I have always been a Celtic supporter, so to get your first chance and to win trophies in the Hoops was fantastic. It all accumulates. It’s hard to say one individual thing. If I look back on my time at the club, everything was a proud moment for me.’

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Paul’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

