Patrick Roberts will return to Celtic - Chris Sutton

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton insists he has it “on good authority” Patrick Roberts will be returning to Parkhead.

The pundit made the comments on a BT Sport broadcast prior to the 11pm Tuesday deadline for Celtic to register a new signing for their Champions League play-off tie with Astana.

That deadline came and went with Roberts still to complete his move back to Celtic Park. Though he is keen on a return, parent club Manchester City are said to be hesitant about sending him to the Ladbrokes Premiership for another season.

Sutton, though, insists it’s only a matter of time before the deal goes through.

He said: “I’ve had it on good authority that Patrick Roberts will sign for Celtic.

“100 per cent the player wants to come, it’s just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“He was such a key player for Celtic the longer the season went on and he would be a game-changer for them, especially at Champions League level.

“He would be a stunning signing.”

