Patrick Roberts to arrive in Glasgow for Celtic medical - reports

Patrick Roberts is set to arrive in Glasgow on Monday to complete a medical ahead of his return to Celtic, according to BBC Scotland.

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers vows Celtic will not abandon passing game

The 20-year-old will rejoin the Ladbrokes Premiership champions from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

Roberts spent 18 months with Celtic between January 2016 and June of this year, netting 17 times and helping Celtic to two league titles and a domestic treble last season.

Celtic have been trying to secure the player for the 2017/18 campaign since his last loan expired. Roberts is thought to have been instrumental in pushing the move through, having stated his desire to return to Glasgow’s East End.

READ MORE - Celtic woe as Rivaldo Coetzee fails medical